Jan Carol RN’s Newly Released “Nursing the Dance” is a Heart-Wrenching Memoir of the Author’s Life Experience
“Nursing the Dance” from Book Vine Press author Jan Carol RN, is a forlorn narrative of the author’s experience as a victim of domestic abuse.
If you or are victim of “intimate partner abuse” whether it is physical, emotional, psychological, sexual, or financial, you are in danger. Report it to the authorities, anonymously!”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Nursing the Dance”: a compelling book filled with the heartfelt story of the author—from being the victim of violence to becoming a psychiatric nurse who is now trying and learning to understand the cycle of violence. This book is a living testament that anyone can be a victim of partner abuse, and one should not be afraid to tell the authorities to seek help and save oneself. Nursing the Dance” is the creation of published author Jan Carol RN, a registered nurse whose interests include live music, theater, art, museums, reading, baseball, growing orchids, and playing with her dog.
— Jan Carol RN, Author
Jan Carol RN, writes, “After five years as a victim of domestic violence, I took my nursing degree and decided to help others. My personal life changed my professional life dramatically, forever. I became a psychiatric nurse trying to understand the cycle of violence and why some people do the things they do. How does an individual’s mind work? At the time, if you beat your horse, you went to jail. If you beat your wife, it was considered a ‘family matter.’ I am lucky to be alive! The stories are real. Nursing The Dance has been an amazing, rewarding, exciting, lifesaving career.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Jan Carol RN’s new book, reminds readers that any kind of abuse is still abuse, and no one should suffer from it.
Through this book, the author tells readers, especially those who have experienced abuse, that they are not alone. Someone out there is waiting for them to tell them what their partner is doing to them. This book has served its purpose well by inspiring its readers to never be afraid to seek help from the authorities.
