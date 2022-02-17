The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Unveils New and Exclusive Hospitality Lounge Spaces

The largest of the three rooms, Legacy Lounge, is the entertainment centerpiece of the trio of renovated and expanded spaces. The new lounge features a welcoming fireplace, granite-topped cocktail and service bar areas, plush sofa and grouped seating, game tables, and an 82" Ultra HD TV. The Great Room Lobby of The Houstonian Hotel is the definition of Texas elegance. Begin the day surrounded by the elegant ambiance of The Houstonian's iconic Great Room Lobby. Warm by our cozy 30-foot fireplace, bring your laptop for complimentary WiFi,

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned luxury Preferred Hotels & Resorts property The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa recently unveiled The Legacy Lounge as part of a guest-driven demand for smaller, more intimate celebration and corporate gathering spaces. Located on the fourth floor, the former Concierge Lounge has been transformed into three rooms where social guests may host private family celebrations, birthday parties and dinners, and corporate planners can plan private board meetings, satellite check in for groups, cocktail receptions, or dinners."Despite the changes in the hospitality industry over the past two years, The Houstonian has maintained a strong focus on what our guests want," says Director of Catering & Conference Services Cindy Lee. “We want our guests to feel at home when they are here. These smaller and exclusive hospitality spaces are designed with luxurious details, comfortable and inviting furniture, and top-of-the-line amenities for a unique and impressive social occasion or corporate gathering."The Legacy Lounge, the largest of the three rooms, is the entertainment centerpiece of the trio of renovated and expanded spaces. It features a welcoming fireplace, granite-topped cocktail and service bar areas, plush sofa and grouped seating, game tables, and an 82" Ultra HD TV. The beautifully designed lounge is designed to welcome and invite guests to relax and spend time together. As a gathering spot for family or bridal party before a wedding, the rich décor provides settings for photographs and personal moments. The room's focal point is a large stone fireplace flanked by built-in bookcases with high-end game boards, books and fixtures, lending itself to a stately and comfortable atmosphere.The State Room is a private dining or meeting room with adjustable wall-sconce lighting. Fully equipped with meeting capabilities and a 75" Ultra HD TV, the space offers ample seating for up to 24 guests, wooded views, and privacy door flow through to the Legacy Lounge and bar area. Perfect for corporate events or a pre-or post-event space, the State Room lends itself to any gathering for which privacy is important.Wooded views, individual makeup vanities, and a plush settee for relaxation are just some of the amenities of the Pearl Suite, scheduled to open in early 2023 as the final piece to the guest-pleasing hospitality spaces. The suite is named as a tribute to First Lady Barbara Bush whose three-strand necklace of pearls captured her understated, beautiful, and classic style. For more information about these private celebration spaces, please contact us at celebrations@houstonian.com or call 713-812-6932. Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

