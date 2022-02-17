Ric Conn Pushing Boundaries And Amplifying Women Empowerment

Ric Conn on the cover of ArtTour International Magazine Don't Talk To Me - Artwork by Ric Conn Standing Tall - Artwork by Ric Conn

Ric Conn's innovative use of imagery challenges viewers and activists to think beyond what they can see.

With each painting, I am more committed to the series. These are important issues, and I want to do my best to get the point across so with every painting, I am more committed to the series.” — Ric Conn

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ric Conn is an internationally known award-winning expressionist artist who is a leading voice in women's inequality and social issues. Since 2020 his message has been crossing the globe for his visual dialog for female empowerment. He has been featured on Fox, CBS, ABC, Medium, The New York Weekly, ArtTour International Magazine, Toscana Cultura in Italy, among other numerous media outlets.

Ric Conn's innovative use of imagery challenges viewers and activists to think beyond what they can see on the canvas and what the painting means on a deeper level. He maximizes the power of art to break down language and cultural barriers, knowing that inequality issues are evident anywhere in the world. Today, he is among the leading voices in amplifying women's hurdles through his creative use of mixed media, including acrylics, inks, oil, gouaches, and charcoal. His portraits of the female persona show worthy narratives ranging from everyday issues to society's most well-buried battles.

Conn presents a thought-provoking visual narrative with bold textures, masterful light, and symbolic imagery. He explores the opposition between reality and perception. His fascination and motivation are amped by realities that appear invisible in our everyday lives, cutting into the core of his subjects' hearts and exposing hidden emotions. Layers of female forms are captured in each of his paintings, focusing on the essence of women's courage and beauty.

How has your connection to your art changed in the last year?

“With each painting, I am more committed to the series. These are important issues, and I want to do my best in each painting to get the point across and hopefully inspire, so with every painting, I am more committed to the series.”

What inspires you most right now?

“My desire to do a good job with the work and say what needs to be said about each subject. My work inspires me. After I finish a painting, I feel good that I told the message, which inspires me to keep going with the series.”

What styles are you exploring at this point in your career?

“I am an expressionist painter, so I am not exploring any other style right now. I feel that expressionism is where I am supposed to be.”

What impact has nature had on your creative process?

“I have grown up wandering the woods; that's where I get centered. Walking in the woods studying the animals I find calms me and helps me think about my work. So between my figurative paintings, I do wildlife paintings, and I go birdwatching; they refresh me, and then I go back to the easel.”

Ric Conn's artworks are endowed with shadows, light, contrast, and depths. He uses these aspects to portray his ideas and achieve different layers of creativity. He can tap into various views and expressions of sexuality, with a welcoming invitation to eliminate stereotypes on what a "woman" must embody to be accepted by society.

As a male artist, Ric Conn is representing the voices of women from his unique perspective. Through his paintings, the artist leads people to a new generation with mutual respect for all human beings from various walks of life.

With a lengthy career and a well-deserved line of awards, Conn makes his mark in the community.

Ric Conn was featured in the most recent issue of ArtTour International Magazine www.arttourinternational.com

To learn more about this artist please visit https://www.ricconn.com

NEWS PROVIDED BY:

An interview with Ric Conn