Hylant Promotes Jack Miller to Market President, Detroit

Jack Miller has been promoted by Hylant

Hylant recently announced the promotion of Jack Miller to the position of market president of its Detroit office.

My mission is to make sure all of Metro Detroit knows we are here and that we will protect their businesses as if they were our own.” — Jack Miller

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant recently announced the promotion of Jack Miller to the position of market president of its Detroit office. His focus will be on increasing Hylant’s growth and brand recognition in this important market. Miller formerly was a successful sales executive for the company.

“Hylant serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 enterprises to small businesses that need expert risk advisors they can depend on,” said Miller. “My mission is to make sure all of Metro Detroit knows we are here and that we will protect their businesses as if they were our own.”

Earlier this year, the company announced several key leadership and organizational changes to address the evolving needs of clients while preserving its family-owned culture, boosting core capabilities and spurring growth. Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States.

Clay Jennings, Hylant Regional CEO - Great Lakes, said, “Our new structure gives our market presidents more time to focus on their clients and communities, as well as on our employees who serve them. We’re excited to put Jack’s energy, risk management expertise and leadership skills he acquired while centering the University of Michigan’s offensive line to work for our clients and community.”

ABOUT HYLANT

Founded in 1935, Hylant is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the United States, renowned for serving clients as business partners and trusted advisors. We offer complete risk management services; captive consulting and management services; employee benefits brokerage and consultation; merger, acquisition and complex business transaction consultation services; loss control; healthcare management; and insurance solutions for businesses and individuals locally, nationally and internationally.

Hylant is a founding member of BrokerTech Ventures, the first accelerator program and investor group designed specifically to incubate technologies and drive innovations that benefit insurance brokers and clients. Named 13 consecutive years to the “Best Places to Work in Insurance” list, we have aggressive growth plans and are actively seeking caring people to help us make the world a better place for the clients and communities we serve.

