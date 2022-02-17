Sight, Sound & Story: Live Presents Creating a New Sound Universe for “The Wheel of Time” on March 2nd

Go Behind-the-scenes of Creating the Distinct Soundscapes of Amazon’s New Fantasy Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s “Sight, Sound & Story: Live” monthly online event series continues on March 2nd with Creating a New Sound Universe for “The Wheel of Time” featuring Sound Designer Luke Gentry, Sound Designer Ben Meechan & Supervising Sound Editor Matt Skelding with Moderator Woody Woodhall, CAS.

Inside Episode XVIII: Sound is one of the most important elements in film and can be used to elevate a performance, evoke emotions, and make fantasy worlds come alive. Join Emmy-winning Supervising Sound Editor Matt Skelding ("Black Mirror"), and Sound Designers Luke Gentry ("Aladdin," "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard ") & Ben Meechan ("Last Night In Soho") as they discuss their incredible sound work on Amazon's new fantasy series The Wheel of Time. The conversation will be guided by moderator Woody Woodhall, CAS (Studio Principal of Allied Post Audio), who will discuss with the team how they created the otherworldly ambiance, and bold, unique sound identity for The Wheel of Time. They will also discuss how they collaborated with the showrunners and how they had the freedom to try new things while also sticking with the integrity of the book series the show is based on. Throughout the discussion we will see and hear examples of their extraordinary work in this series. This is a free online event!

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password 30 minutes prior to the event. The event will be available at 8:00 PM EST/ 5:00 PM PST on March 2nd. This will gain free access for all attendees who register.

This event wouldn’t be possible without our Master Storyteller Sponsors: OWC, AJA Video Systems, American Cinema Editors, & EditFest Global; as well as our Technology Sponsors: ZEISS, and Filmmaker U. We are also grateful for the continued support of our partners ProductionHUB, Digital Cinema Society, Filmmaker U, LAPPG, NYWIFT, Film Fatales, and The D-Word.

To register, please go to: https://bit.ly/3GOeAmI

About Our Panelists:

Luke Gentry is an Emmy-nominated sound designer based in London. His extensive experience ranges from TV and games to independent films and iconic studio features. A frequent collaborator with Guy Ritchie, Luke sound designed Disney’s 2019 remake of "Aladdin" and "The Gentlemen." His recent work includes sound designing Amazon’s fantasy drama series "The Wheel of Time"; and he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Editing as the sound designer of Netflix’s award-winning animated miniseries "Watership Down."

His credits further include sound designing Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Warner Bros.’ "Tomb Raider," and the horror thriller "The Ritual," and FX editing "Wrath of Man."

His passion for recording and inventive approach to sound design drive him to constantly push boundaries and create unique soundscapes for each project.

Ben Meechan is a UK-based sound designer with over 18 years of industry experience. "From Mission Impossible: Fallout" to Edgar Wright’s "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, "Ben is no stranger to innovative sound design and hard-hitting effects. In 2022, his work as the sound designer of Wright’s "Last Night in Soho" earned Ben a spot on the Oscar shortlist for Sound. His recent credits further include sound designing Amazon’s fantasy drama series "The Wheel of Time" and Showtime’s upcoming sci-fi series "The Man Who Fell to Earth" developed by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, based on the 1963 novel by Walter Tevis.

In addition to major feature films and TV dramas, Ben has also worked on animated projects, documentaries, and independent films.

A true craftsman with a strong sensibility for storytelling, Ben collaborates heavily with his fellow filmmakers to create a cohesive story while always staying true to his own style.

Matt Skelding is an Emmy-winning supervising sound editor based in London. With over 20 years of industry experience, he has worked on a diverse array of projects ranging from studio features ("Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil") to award-winning television and independent films ("Peaky Blinders," "The Danish Girl" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing," "Missouri"). Most recently, Matt served as the supervising sound editor of Amazon’s fantasy drama series "The Wheel of Time," prior to which he headed the sound team for Seasons 1 and 2 of TNT’s "The Alienist." He is currently the co-supervising sound editor of Netflix’s upcoming film "Matilda."

His work on Netflix’s hit series "Black Mirror" earned him an Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing on a Limited Series, as well as a Golden Reel Award from Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE).

His accolades further include three BAFTA nominations for Best Sound on "Wallander," "Great Expectations," and "The Promise"; a BAFTA TV Craft nomination for "Peaky Blinders"; a Craft & Design Award nomination from the Royal Television Society for "Strike Back"; and three additional MPSE Golden Reel nominations.

Woody Woodhall, CAS is the owner of Allied Post Audio in Santa Monica, CA and is an award-winning supervising sound editor, sound designer and re-recording mixer. His work spans feature films, documentaries, podcasts, commercials, and television programming including hundreds of hours for outlets such as Netflix, Amazon Studios, YouTube Red, CBS, Comedy Central, and Food Network He has recently completed mixing the 1st season of the series "Cal Fire" for Discovery Network, a feature documentary on the electronic musician, Moby, called, "Moby Doc," as well as an upcoming feature film release starring Mena Suvari called, "The Greatest Inheritance." Woody is author of the college textbook, Audio Production and Postproduction, used at universities across the world. He also heads the Los Angeles Post Production Group (LAPPG) where he shares his filmmaking expertise alongside other working professionals on a monthly basis.