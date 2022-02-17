Submit Release
Milwaukee Bucks partner with Pivot Analysis to boost data capabilities

Reigning NBA champions increase coverage of external basketball leagues through partnership with Pivot Analysis.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milwaukee Bucks have partnered with Pivot Analysis, a leading data provider in the basketball space, in order to increase their breadth and depth of coverage of basketball leagues around the world.

"We are excited to work with Pivot Analysis, a leader in basketball data analytics and services", said TJ Barra, Milwaukee Bucks Director of Basketball Research & Innovation. "We look forward to utilizing their tools and data as part of our analysis."

Pivot Analysis leverages large-scale data processing and fine-tuned analysis to provide winning solutions to sports organizations and data consumers across the globe. Pivot’s offerings range from lineup and player analytics for amateur teams to enterprise-level data services.

“We are over the moon to have the opportunity to support the Milwaukee Bucks,” said Pivot Analysis CEO Morgan Flom. “We have worked very hard to get our data and services ready to be implemented at this level.”

The Milwaukee Bucks join the growing list of Pivot Analysis' customers, which include recent NCAA Men’s and Women’s national champions, leading European clubs, and NBA franchises.

About Pivot Analysis
Pivot Analysis is a sports data startup that provides analytics services to basketball clients around the world. Launched in 2019, our platform provides performance insights on teams, players, games, and much more. For more information please visit us www.pivotanalysis.com or contact our team at contact@pivotanalysis.com.

Daniel Romero-Salas
Pivot Analysis
+34 673 84 52 73
email us here

