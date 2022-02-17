Total Compliance Tracking Announces a Solution to Inefficient SOC 2 Engagements

TCT’s compliance management software is designed to streamline and simplify the SOC 2 process, without heavy manual labor or labor-intensive spreadsheets.

If we could create a compliance management system that streamlined the SOC 2 process, we knew we could legitimately stand by our name” — Adam Goslin, TCT Founder

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking announces an end-to-end compliance software platform that helps organizations streamline their compliance management process for SOC 2 certifications.

SOC 2 is an industry standard that organizations use to prove that their data is securely managed. As a directional standard, SOC 2 sets criteria that must be met, but allows each organization to determine how it will meet those criteria. This freedom can be both a blessing and a curse. This is especially so when an organization has other standards to meet as well, such as HIPAA, PCI, ISO, or NIST.

Because meeting SOC 2 is so highly customized, every organization meets compliance standard’s criteria differently. As a result, there is typically no easy way to use existing software platforms to manage the compliance engagement. Most organizations develop their own manual spreadsheet-based system, or a solution provider’s prescribed model that doesn’t match the organization’s workflow.

TCT’s compliance management software, TCT Portal, is designed to streamline and simplify the SOC 2 process, without a reliance on manual labor, spreadsheets, or third-party prescriptions.

“When Total Compliance Tracking was born, we made a commitment to make compliance management suck less for every standard, not just prescriptive frameworks like PCI DSS,” TCT founder Adam Goslin said. “If we could create a compliance management system that streamlined the SOC 2 process, we knew we could legitimately stand by our name.”

Typically, documenting the controls for directional standards is a challenge for companies to manage. TCT Portal eliminates that difficulty by allowing organizations to define their control objectives (the approach for meeting the criteria) and then to define how they will test the controls for effectiveness.

For example, SOC 2 criteria require organizations to register and authorize users. In TCT Portal, compliance personnel can enter the controls they have established to meet that criteria, then enter the testing to be performed during an audit to confirm the effectiveness of those controls.

This functionality introduces significant flexibility to customize directional standards to fit any organization.

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs, SOC 2 is based on five trust service principles: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Originally intended for organizations in financial services, many other businesses have adopted SOC 2 as well.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING: Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.