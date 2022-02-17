Account Reconciliation Software Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

Account Reconciliation Software Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Account Reconciliation Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 14.80% during 2022-2027.

Account reconciliation software is a technologically advanced tool that centralizes the financial close procedure and automates it for smooth business functioning. It collects data from the general ledger and compares it to bank statements and invoices for quick reconciliation of accounts. It is easy to set up and user-friendly with multiple functionalities and features, such as transaction matching, reporting, and issue classification and management. As a result, it is utilized by organizations worldwide to maximize productivity, enhance efficiency, and save time by minimizing the need for manual calculations and data manipulation.

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Trends:

Account reconciliation software provides a streamlined method to ensure the accuracy of the balance sheets by analyzing discrepancies, comparing the data, and attaching additional documents. This, in confluence with the growing need for standardized activities and customer-centric banking solutions and the increasing number of online transactions and credit card payments, is driving the use of account reconciliation software in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector. Apart from this, the introduction of innovative account reconciliation software integrated with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is expanding its application in the e-commerce, retail, healthcare, telecom, and information technology (IT) sectors.

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

API Software Limited, BlackLine Inc., Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., Fiserv Inc., Intuit Inc., Oracle Corporation, ReconArt Inc., Sage Group plc, SmartStream Technologies ltd., Trintech Inc. and Xero Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, component, deployment mode, organization size, end user.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail and E-Commerce

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

