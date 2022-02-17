Anna Lotan Pro Announces the Rosease Toolkit – a Comprehensive Treatment for Fragile & Oily Skins with Excessive Redness
Discover Anna Lotan Pro’s skincare line against facial skin redness and inflammation – for estheticians, dermatologists, and other licensed professionals.WOBURN, MA, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Lotan Pro announces the release of its Rosease Toolkit – a new line of derma cosmetics for estheticians, dermatologists, and other licensed skin care professionals, to help treat clients with sensitive, fragile skin and thick oily skins with skin redness, that tends to become persistent.
Anna Lotan’s Rosease Toolkit is composed of nine formulations, all mild and dermatologically tested for sensitive skin; some of which serve as a dual function to provide long-term results with a minimum number of products. Estheticians can achieve the desired control over the discomfort associated with excessive skin redness in their clients using only 2 to 3 products in a daily regimen.
Anna Lotan’s gentle, bio-mimetic formulations ensure optimal skin tolerance and target specific manifestations of skin redness such as: minimizing visible redness, reducing inflammation, and cleansing the skin to retrieve its natural barrier functions.
With the Rosease Toolkit, estheticians can customize treatments according to each skin type and stage of redness, be it for the treatment of inflamed or irritated skin with acute symptoms or simply skin maintenance. Estheticians can also benefit from step-by-step Rosease protocols developed by Anna Lotan, which cover all stages of treatment, from makeup removal and skin cleansing to redness relieving, moisturizing, and protective formulas.
The new Rosease line of derma-cosmetics also integrates a new refill system, developed to reinforce Anna Lotan’s commitment to sustainable production by reducing waste of packaging components. The Deep Purifying Balm and the Fast-Acting Herbal Essence, two of the most significant treatments in the Rosease product range, are both available in a special refill. With the same volume as their original products, but at half the price, Anna Lotan further encourages partner estheticians to opt for environmentally friendly packaging.
The Rosease Toolkit can be ordered by licensed skin care professionals only. Trial size testers are available for all products in the ROSEASE range for estheticians to assess skin’s reaction to the new product line, as well as use them for travel or other short-term applications.
About Anna Lotan Laboratories:
Founded by Ms. Anna Lotan, the company's range of over 300 formulations for both home and salon use are built on a series of unique and proprietary Fundamental Treatment Principles. These innovative principles ensure that each key formulation is perfectly balanced for a wide range of skin types and issues and are crafted with bio-mimetic components to offer excellent skin tolerance. Today, we have a commendable reputation as a leader in manufacturing professional skincare products which are distributed in over 40 countries.
