Author and Survivor Judy V. Rentz, Recalls Her Fight Against Pain

Inspiring story of how one writer was able to find answers while fighting to live

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Humans are incredible, they have the immense capacity to tolerate pain and suffering. Nonetheless, once they reach their threshold and realize that the pain they feel needs to be addressed, they look to others who are equipped to help them alleviate their sufferings. In the case of author Judy V. Rentz, the pain and suffering she endured for six-and-a-half years became too much that she sought the help of professionals. In her memoir Fighting to Survive, she recounts her experiences and what led her to find the release from the hurt she was feeling.

Born and raised in Tennessee, writer Judy V. Rentz is a Southern belle through and through. She credits her mother for her wonderful upbringing and for her faith that has seen her through tough times. Upon her marriage to her loving husband, Judy embraced moving around the country due to his work at JC Penney. With this, she, her husband, and their two amazing kids enjoyed roaming around the United States, taking in the amazing sights in the country, and meeting people from all walks of life.

Fight to Survive follows Judy’s account of how she tolerated the intense pain she felt for almost seven years. Tied to her bed and not having the energy to move, she hoped to find answers and the cure for what ails her. Initial meetings with different doctors proved to be futile until she finally found one who not only identified what was wrong but showed her the compassion and kindness she longs for.

She wrote her story in the hopes of helping others who are also misunderstood and feel like there is no end to their suffering. Impressive and inspiring, Fighting to Survive is a book worth reading and sharing with your loved ones. Get your copy today at Amazon.


