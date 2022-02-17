New Release from Judy V. Rentz Hopes to Inspire People Suffering
Memoir tells of how author overcame her struggles with painCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—People will surprise you with their bravery, tenacity, and will continue to. Armed with an indomitable spirit and resiliency, their will to survive surpasses the hardships they face no matter how difficult the burden is. An example of a relentless soul is Judy V. Rentz who wrangled the unknown pain she experienced for six and a half years. She shares her story in her memoir Fighting to Survive.
Originally from Maryville, Tennessee, author Judy V. Rentz was born and raised in the south’s Bible Belt. She looks up to her mother for instilling faith in her and for rearing her in a righteous and loving manner. Because of her husband’s job at JC Penney which required traveling, she left the state and went to many places all over the US with him and their two kids. She looks back at this phase in her life with fondness and cherishes the memories they made visiting the many sights the country has to offer.
Her memoir, Fighting to Survive, is a story of the strength in spirit and courage that Judy manifested during her darkest time. Embroiled with unknown pain that seared through her body making it impossible for her to move, she looked for answers and asked for compassion from those who she believed can help her. However, despite numerous visits to doctors, she found no relief until one day, she was able to find what she was looking for. She wants her story to be a testament of hope and possibilities and wishes to give solace to those who are in the same boat as she once was.
Intense, inspiring, and shows how strong God’s grace is, Fighting to Survive is available in all bookstores near you. Get your copy today!
