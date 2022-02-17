Author Rentz Shares Her Fight for Survival
A memoir of how a conqueror fought hard to survive, with the Almighty CreatorCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey to survival is never an easy one. Telling a story of how a challenge is conquered is found in the book, Fighting to Survive, by the author Judy V. Rentz. It talks about health, self-awareness, empowerment, and the author’s unwavering faith to the Almighty Creator, in her battle against pudendal neuralgia.
The book narrates Rentz’s journey to medical examinations, taking steroids, and painful tests to further understand how long-term pelvic pain can be eased. It tells the translation of phases from fear and overthinking level to faith and overcoming phase. It surely is a book that one would love to read when in doubt and fear over their health condition.
Being realistic with full candor, the memoir can contribute to the reader’s awareness to get help when it is within reach and to always seek the Words of God, when in confusion and pain.
Rentz’s way of sharing her fight for her life's survival is a great read that will motivate and inspire every Christians to remain firm in their faith. It will take any reader to a roller coaster ride of affirmation rooted from the assurances of God’s instruments to heal every anxious patient.
Rentz recalls good living with her husband and two children in Maryville, Tennessee. She is a proud country girl who adores and applies her mother’s teaching since she was a child; to read the Bible because it will keep her alive in times of worries.
Available on Amazon, this can be a good outlet for anyone who finds comfort in being motivated from other people’s journey to survival.
