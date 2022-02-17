Submit Release
News Search

There were 509 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,316 in the last 365 days.

Russian young star Carry Galaxy signs Management contract with Wolf Entertainment founder Hellmut Wolf

Carry getting ready for a photo shoot

The Wolfman is a prolyphic Sax and Flute player

Wolf Entertainment Logo

After signing a distribution and marketing contract Wolf Entertainment, Carry Galaxy has now entered a managment deal with the founder of the label Hellmut Wolf

BUCHHOLZ I. D. NORDHEIDE, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After signing a distribution and marketing deal with German Label Wolf Entertainment, Russian singer/ songwriter Carry Galaxy (artist name) from Novosibirsk has penned a management contract with the founder of Wolf Entertainment, Hellmut Wolf. Karina Galaktionova aka Carry Galaxy is a young artist of 17 years old, but she has already a vast catalogue of her own music with over 30 songs professionally produced. She has had classical vocal training since the age of 5, she studies music and vocals at the musical college of Novosibirsk (Siberia).

Next to her love for music, Carry Galaxy is a martial artist with many years experience and top level training.

After releasing her first single "Space" with Wolf Entertainment, she is about to share her next song "Cydonia" on February 28.

Says Hellmut Wolf: "When I was first introduced to Karina by Lance Britt, I was amazed about the body of work Karina already has created in her young age. She is working non stop on her creative projects and songs, just taking time out for her martial arts, which she is very passionate about. After releasing her first single "Space" late January, we decided to follow up end of February with the new single "Cydonia", while Karina is working on writing and recording new material. Since she is only 17, I spoke to her father Konstantin for 2 hours to make sure he trusts me to take care of his daughter, which is an honour for me. (After the meeting we decided we will soon have a couple of Vodka when I trabvel to Novosibirsk soon).

Since we start to receive various offers for collaborations of other artists around the world, we felt it might be a good move to enter into a management relationship as well, as I am sure I can provide her opportunities on a much bigger stage, and that is the plan, to make Carry Galaxy a household name like Lady Gaga and Madonna,"
Says Carry Galaxy: "I'm very honored to have the opportunity to be in Hellmut Wolf's team. I'm very excited for all the releases that we are working on, and I see a long and successful future together!"

Hellmut Wolf
Wolf Entertainment
hellmut.thewolfman@gmail.com

Space - Carry Galaxy (Official Video)

You just read:

Russian young star Carry Galaxy signs Management contract with Wolf Entertainment founder Hellmut Wolf

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.