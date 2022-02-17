Russian young star Carry Galaxy signs Management contract with Wolf Entertainment founder Hellmut Wolf
After signing a distribution and marketing contract Wolf Entertainment, Carry Galaxy has now entered a managment deal with the founder of the label Hellmut WolfBUCHHOLZ I. D. NORDHEIDE, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After signing a distribution and marketing deal with German Label Wolf Entertainment, Russian singer/ songwriter Carry Galaxy (artist name) from Novosibirsk has penned a management contract with the founder of Wolf Entertainment, Hellmut Wolf. Karina Galaktionova aka Carry Galaxy is a young artist of 17 years old, but she has already a vast catalogue of her own music with over 30 songs professionally produced. She has had classical vocal training since the age of 5, she studies music and vocals at the musical college of Novosibirsk (Siberia).
Next to her love for music, Carry Galaxy is a martial artist with many years experience and top level training.
After releasing her first single "Space" with Wolf Entertainment, she is about to share her next song "Cydonia" on February 28.
Says Hellmut Wolf: "When I was first introduced to Karina by Lance Britt, I was amazed about the body of work Karina already has created in her young age. She is working non stop on her creative projects and songs, just taking time out for her martial arts, which she is very passionate about. After releasing her first single "Space" late January, we decided to follow up end of February with the new single "Cydonia", while Karina is working on writing and recording new material. Since she is only 17, I spoke to her father Konstantin for 2 hours to make sure he trusts me to take care of his daughter, which is an honour for me. (After the meeting we decided we will soon have a couple of Vodka when I trabvel to Novosibirsk soon).
Since we start to receive various offers for collaborations of other artists around the world, we felt it might be a good move to enter into a management relationship as well, as I am sure I can provide her opportunities on a much bigger stage, and that is the plan, to make Carry Galaxy a household name like Lady Gaga and Madonna,"
Says Carry Galaxy: "I'm very honored to have the opportunity to be in Hellmut Wolf's team. I'm very excited for all the releases that we are working on, and I see a long and successful future together!"
