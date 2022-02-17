Imprivata Hosts International iPartner Awards to Celebrate Exceptional Performance and Growth
Softcat, Conecto, Data#3, and SVA recognised by Imprivata for extraordinary successLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare and beyond, recently recognised partners Softcat, Conecto, Data#3, and SVA with iPartner Awards. Imprivata presented Softcat with the “International iPartner of the Year” award, Conecto with the “European iPartner of the Year” award, Data#3 with the “APAC iPartner of the Year” award and SVA with the “Emerging iPartner of the Year” award.
“As the healthcare industry has dealt with another challenging year, we’ve seen considerable growth from a number of partners that have worked tirelessly to support their healthcare customers with Imprivata solutions that actively remove technology barriers at the point of care,” said Chris Nutty, Director, Global Channel Sales at Imprivata. “We are continually impressed as all our partners work hard to support health organisations around the world. These four companies stand out for their exceptional growth, great customer service, collaboration, and a drive to go above and beyond to deliver the very best solutions to support our dedicated frontline healthcare workers.”
International iPartner of the Year – Softcat
Softcat has been selected as International iPartner of the Year for an exceptional revenue contribution making 2021 a record year for the company. Softcat engages with Imprivata across the customer journey and has built a strong relationship between the two healthcare sales teams. Softcat has taken a proactive approach, collaborating with Imprivata on opportunities and providing visibility throughout the sales cycle. Imprivata has partnered with Softcat since 2014. Founded in 1993, Softcat is recognised as the leading provider of IT infrastructure, solutions and services across mid-market, public sector and enterprise.
Anthony Cowen, Sales Director at Softcat commented: “We are absolutely delighted to have won this award, and to have contributed such significant revenues. The collaboration, communication and client engagement between our organisations is very much a two-way process and demonstrates the great relationship between Imprivata and Softcat. Long may this continue.”
European iPartner of the Year - Conecto
Conecto A/S won European iPartner of the Year for its fantastic revenue contribution in 2021, driven by the continued adoption of Imprivata Confirm ID™ across the Nordic region.
Thomas Lehmann, Business Manager, User Behavior Partner at Conecto A/S said, “We are honoured and delighted to receive this award that recognises our partnership with Imprivata. Together, our unique healthcare expertise and understanding of user behaviours enables us to solve customer challenges that improve security but not at the expense of usability.”
APAC iPartner of the Year – Data#3
Data#3 has been chosen as the recipient for the APAC iPartner award for its dedication to delivering innovative solutions to customers, while building a strong ongoing pipeline. An award-winning Australian IT services and solutions provider, Data#3 (DTL) is listed on the ASX, it has headquarters in Brisbane and facilities across 12 locations in Australia and Fiji.
Steve Nahuysen, National Practice Manager, Healthcare, Data#3 commented, “Digital transformation is sweeping across the healthcare sector and ensuring that technology provides security is pivotal. Data#3 has been working closely with healthcare providers for more than 25 years and we collaborate with leading vendor partners, such as Imprivata, to deliver real business change. Our combined solutions and services improve the productivity of clinicians and healthcare administrators, while delivering better patient outcomes by creating connected, secure systems. We’re excited to receive this accolade from Imprivata and look forward to working together in securing the digital future of healthcare.”
Emerging iPartner of the Year – SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH
SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH has been selected to receive the Emerging iPartner of the Year for its exceptionally strong growth in Germany during 2021. SVA has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to the Imprivata Training Program which has enabled them to successfully leverage the Imprivata digital identity framework to solve customer challenges ranging from governance and administration to authentication and access.
Dominik Ludwig, Alliance Manager IT Security at SVA System Vertrieb Alexander GmbH commented, “We are proud to accept the Emerging iPartner award. Our work with the Imprivata team in Germany has enabled us to grow even faster and we are looking forward to many more projects together in the coming months and years.”
For more information on Imprivata’s partner network, please visit: https://intl.imprivata.com/partners
