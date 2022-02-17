Global Insights on Flow Chemistry Market to 2028 By Drivers, Opportunities, Technologies and Key Players
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow Chemistry Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Technology (Photochemistry, Gas Based), Application (Polymers, Chemicals, Surgical), End User (Laboratories, Beverage, Agrochemicals) and By Geography
The Global Flow Chemistry Market is accounted for $78.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $186.84 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. Flow chemistry is a technology in which a chemical reaction is run in a continuously flowing stream rather than in batch production and this technique has also enabled many chemical processes to be more efficient, safer, faster, cleaner, and cheaper. It is expected to resolve difficulties related to the size of distribution of particles, irreproducibility of size, and the quality of the nanomaterial. The chemicals segment is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for specialty & fine chemicals coupled with a rising focus on scaling up the production processes is expected to propel the demand for flow reactors in the chemical industry. Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share owing to the rising health awareness, leading to increasing demand for generic drugs, is expected to propel the utilization of flow chemistry processes to scale up the manufacturing of generic drugs in the region. North America is projected to have the highest CAGR as U.S is the largest market for flow chemistry in North America. High chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing coupled with increasing investment by the petrochemical manufacturers is expected to play a key role in driving the regional demand in the forthcoming years.
Some of the key players profiled in the Flow Chemistry Market include Biotage AB, Syrris Ltd., Vapourtec Ltd., ThalesNano Inc., Uniqsis Ltd., Chemtrix BV, Cambridge Reactor Design Ltd., PDC Machines Inc., CEM Corporation, Future Chemistry Holding BV, Corning Incorporated, and Lonza Group Ltd.
