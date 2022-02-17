Advertising Agencies Market Caters To Consumers By Introducing Innovative Technologies

Advertising Agencies Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

The Business Research Company’s Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining popularity in the global advertising agencies market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, according to a survey, 47% of advertisers are using artificial intelligence for audience targeting. It has been reported that several companies are focusing their AI capacities to streamline their sales process, sorting out “hot” leads from “cold” prospects, cutting sales lead considerably, and improving sales productivity.

In August 2021, Principle America Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based digital marketing agency, Principle Company, acquired Eboost Consulting for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Eboost will give its industry-leading social media advertising and PPC consulting services to Japanese companies growing into North America, as well as to help U.S. organisations expand globally into the Japanese and APAC sectors. Eboost Consulting is a US based digital marketing agency.

The global advertising agency market size is expected to grow from $346.12 billion in 2021 to $383.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global advertising agencies market share is expected to reach $553.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

An increase in advertisement spending across industries is expected to drive the demand for the advertising agencies market. Video and mobile ads are major contributors to the increase in ad investment. Digital advertising has recently surpassed total TV ad spending. For instance, according to the Global Digital Ad Trends report published by PubMatic, a digital advertising technology company, the US digital ad spend in 2019 was around $129.3 billion, constituting 54.2% of total spending ($238.56 billion). This shows that the US digital ad spending surpassed traditional media spending. Consumer Cellular, an American postpaid mobile network operator, spent under $100 million on advertising in digital, print, and national TV in the year 2019. The retail industry has the highest percentage of total spend on advertising. Therefore, the rise in advertisement spending is predicted to fuel the demand for the advertising agencies market.

Major players covered in the global advertising agencies industry are Caveni Digital Solutions, Socialiency Advertising, Tegra, BrandBurp Digital, Plan Z, Titan SEO Group, Breakneck Creative, Thevisiontech, Dentsu Inc., WPP PLC and Omnicom Group Inc.

TBRC’s global advertising agencies market segmentation is divided by mode into online advertising, offline advertising, by type into tv, digital, radio, print, out-of-home (OOH), others, by end-user industry into banking, financial services, and insurance sector (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment.

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2022 - By Mode (Online Advertising, Offline Advertising), By Survey Type (TV, Digital, Radio, Print, Out-Of-Home (OOH)), By End-User Industry (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance Sector (BFSI), Consumer Goods And Retail, Government And Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

