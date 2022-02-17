Business Reporter: Improving engagement by adopting an employee listening strategy
How a feedback platform can help HR manage and keep talentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an Industry View piece published on Business Reporter, Amsterdam-based employee feedback solutions provider Effectory talks about how people management decisions informed by employee engagement diagnostics can increase productivity. HR’s traditional responsibilities as a cost centre involve motivating staff through benefits and bonuses and increasing the coherence of corporate teams by organising various types of company events. But as HR departments increasingly deploy digital tools to collect and analyse employee data, they are becoming key to shaping and executing corporate strategy.
Although there are established KPIs that businesses use to measure their HR’s performance such as retention of talent or employee satisfaction, gathering and evaluating employee feedback is the most straightforward way of detecting or predicting any shifts in employee sentiment. Traditionally, feedback gathering happens in quarterly or annual cycles. However, what the HR department really has to create is a full-blown corporate feedback culture supported by a constant dialogue between employees at one end and HR and the C-suite on the other. It’s key that top management is aware of how staff feel about their employer and the corporate culture and what drives their best performance and wellbeing. For top management to make good strategic decisions, it’s important that they’re aware of employees’ views on topical issues such as diversity and inclusion, social and environmental sustainability or the role up- and reskilling plays in a digital transformation journey.
Effectory, a leading employee listening platform, is fully aware of the importance of feedback in creating a healthy and inspiring corporate culture in the age of constant connectivity and agile working methodologies. Its only through continuous conversations with employees and acting on their suggestions that companies can remain on top of their talent management challenges and mitigate the impact made by the Great Resignation.
