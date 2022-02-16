PHILIPPINES, February 16 - Press Release February 17, 2022 Lacson Warns vs 'Oplan Wasak' Demolition Job More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-warns-vs-oplan-wasak-demolition-job A demolition job targeting Partido Reporma presidential bet Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson is in the works, reportedly by a group supporting another candidate apparently hurt by Lacson's "Magnanakaw" narrative being repeatedly spoken by the Senator during rallies and other events he is attending. "While I do not have the slightest intention to zero in on any particular person much less other candidates in my 'Ubusin ang Magnanakaw' narrative, I will not be cowed by such reports and threats of black propaganda via the so-called 'Oplan Wasak' being plotted by some groups apparently hurt by my anti-corruption campaign," Lacson said. "I remain determined to stick to my guns in fighting all forms of corruption in government - the kind of corruption that robs our people of their hopes and future," he added. Citing the information he received, Lacson said a political group bankrolling the smear job is working at the grassroots level. Lacson is not new to such harassment tactics by those he had crossed paths with in the past, having been targeted by an orchestrated character assassination campaign based largely on fake or bogus information peddled by the likes of Antonio Luis Marquez (a.k.a. Angelo "Ador" Mawanay) and Mary Ong (a.k.a. Rosebud), and patronized by then Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Victor Corpus who has since admitted he was taken for a ride and subsequently apologized to Lacson - and mentioned in the book "Deus Ex Machina" recently published by former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. "For most of my career in public service, I was either eating death threats or smear campaigns for breakfast, lunch and dinner. This is not new to me. But it's high time that the people wake up to the reality that unbridled corruption destroys our nation and the future of our children," Lacson said.