UM appoints Prof Mok Kai Meng as vice rector

MACAU, February 17 - The University of Macau (UM) has appointed Prof Mok Kai Meng as its vice rector (student affairs), after a global recruitment process and a rigorous selection process. An expert in civil engineering, Prof Mok has held various positions at UM, including dean of the Faculty of Science and Technology (FST), founding dean of Honours College (HC), and master of Henry Fok Pearl Jubilee College (HFPJC), with rich experience in teaching, research, and administration.

UM Rector Prof Yonghua Song is pleased to see the new appointment. According to him, Prof Mok has garnered rich experience in administration, academic planning, and student development, and has built strong networks for UM with its partners in China and abroad. He believes that Prof Mok in his new position will be able to further enhance the residential college system and whole-person education at UM.

As the new vice rector for student affairs, Prof Mok looks forward to working closely with colleagues and students to further promote student affairs and facilitate collaborative development between faculties and residential colleges. He will strive to create more opportunities for learning and practice for students to fulfil the goal of whole-person education.

Born and raised in Macao, Prof Mok is a graduate of Pui Ching Middle School (Macau). He received his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering in 1986 from the University of Washington, where he also obtained his master's degree in 1988 and doctoral degree in 1992. After graduation, he briefly engaged in research in the United States. Prof Mok joined UM in 1993. Since 1997, he has held various important positions at the university, including dean of the FST, founding dean of the HC, and master of the HFPJC.

Prof Mok's main research interests include fluid mechanics, coastal hydrodynamics, as well as air and water quality. In recognition of his outstanding academic achievements, he has been included in the National Science and Technology Project Expert Cabinet and the National Science and Technology Awards Assessment Expert Cabinet. He is also vice chairman of the Environmental Science and Engineering Undergraduate Education Steering Committee of Guangdong Province. With great dedication to the community, Prof Mok has served in different positions in Macao, including member of the Higher Education Committee under the Macao Special Administrative Region government, vice chairman of the Macao Patriotic Education Research and Promotion Working Committee, and president of the Association for the Promotion of Higher Education in Macau.