Mitrade Surpasses 1 Million Active Users Worldwide

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitrade, the Melbourne–based Forex and OTC derivatives online trading broker, has accomplished a key milestone in its success streak, surpassing 1 million active users from around the world in less than two years.

Mitrade, a financial technology company, is committed to provide convenient trading in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) to worldwide traders. The contributing factors to the quick and sustainable global growth of Mitrade are continuous innovation, swift transaction execution and super responsive customer support.

Since the launch of the proprietary platform in 2019, Mitrade saw instant and constant growth. Its key features such as low threshold trading conditions, extensive market research tools, and an intuitive trading platform attracted users in throngs from around the world.

Its self-developed trading platform, a user-friendly app, and innovative WebTrader also have generously supported the growth process.

"We are honored and deeply humbled upon surpassing 1 million global users. This reflects continued support of our customers for our services and products. We are grateful to our users who trusted us and valued our trading technology. Our dedication to furnish inventive and intuitive trading platform for the worldwide trading community has borne fruit in the form of a fast-growing active user base. This achievement has motivated our team to enhance our services and provide our users a superior trading experience,” said a representative of Mitrade.

Mitrade, currently, has more than 400 tradable products including commodities, forex, shares, crypto currencies, and indices. The founders of Mitrade are finance veterans and technology experts who have a deep understanding of the specific requirements of long term investors and swing traders. Responding to their requirements and the latest trends in the trading markets, the dedicated founding team developed creative solutions to streamline trading procedures.

Adding another feather in the cap, Mitrade has won the Fastest Growing Fintech Broker Global 2021 award by Global Brands Magazine for its rapid growth. Mitrade has also won the Most Innovative Forex Fintech Broker award by Global Brands Magazine and the Best Forex Fintech Broker Asia 2021 award, presented by Holiston Media. The company has a collection of awards, which shows its commitment to excellence and its dedication to innovation to facilitate the global trading community. You can view the complete award collection at https://www.mitrade.com/about-us/awards.

