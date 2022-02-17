Current Press releases

Agile and exclusive: Porsche presents the first <span style="white-space: nowrap;"><nobr> Macan T</nobr></span> New SUV derivative with a particularly dynamic set-up

Stuttgart . The Macan T has now been added to the successful Porsche model range. This is the first four-door sports car that will bear the special designation, which was previously the reserve of the 911 and 718 models. The letter T has represented a unique form of dynamic driving at Porsche since the 1960s. It stands for 'Touring' and identifies models that offer an especially authentic driving experience thanks to precise tuning, exclusive equipment and efficient engines. True to the spirit of the Porsche 911 T from 1968, the new Macan T features an incredibly dynamic set-up and a lightweight, two-litre turbo engine, combined with an athletic design and a range of standard equipment that is ideal for a sporty driving style. This concept positions the Macan T between the Macan and the Macan S.

Two-litre turbo engine with 265 PS: lightweight, for an agile response The two-litre, four-cylinder turbo engine of the Macan T combines great agility, low weight and a compact design to create a package that offers an ideal balance of weight and performance. Compared to the 2.9-litre biturbo V6 engine in the Macan S and GTS models, the powertrain in the Macan T weighs 58.8 kg less on the front axle. This gives the vehicle an excellent start-off performance and optimum cornering ability.

The Macan T has an output of 195 kW (265 PS) and 400 Nm of torque – characteristics that suit the precise vehicle design and deliver an exhilarating drive. As is generally the case with the compact SUV, the engine is coupled with a fast-switching seven-speed dual clutch transmission (PDK) and the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. A broad spread of torque provides responsive acceleration in all driving situations. When fitted with the standard Sport Chrono Package including the mode switch and Sport Response button on the steering wheel, the Macan T accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232 km/h.

Specially tuned chassis lowered by 15 millimetres or more The Macan T is the only Porsche model to feature steel suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard, combined with the body being lowered by 15 mm. The anti-roll bars on the front axle are more rigid and the car’s chassis tuning has been optimised to create the perfect suspension for the vehicle and powertrain, resulting in very responsive steering behaviour and agile handling.

The Porsche Traction Management (PTM) has also been adapted to the driving demands of the Macan T and has been specially designed with a rear-wheel bias. Adding adaptive air suspension with PASM and lowering the body by a further 10 mm is also an option – a new feature for Macan models with four-cylinder engines. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) can also be added: the system has been adapted to the dynamic characteristics of the T model and further sharpens the driving dynamics.

Exclusive details inside and out Design elements painted in Agate Grey Metallic on the front, flank and rear of the Macan T differentiate the vehicle from other models in the series. The exclusive contrast colour can be seen on the painted front trim, exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear. Sports tailpipes and side window trims in Black (high gloss) are included as standard and the side blades feature the ' Macan T' logo in Black. Twenty-inch Macan S wheels, exclusively in dark titanium, come as standard. Customers can choose from a range of 13 plain, metallic and special colours for the exterior.

The interior of the Macan T has its own distinct ambience. The standard, eight-way electrically adjustable heated sports seats feature exclusive upholstery based on the Black leather package. The centres of the front seats and the outer rear seats are delivered with the Sport-Tex Stripe pattern and the front headrests each have an embossed Porsche crest. The contrasting colour from the exterior continues inside the vehicle in the form of decorative silver stitching on the seats, headrests and steering wheel.

Standard equipment also includes a multifunction GT heated sports steering wheel and the Sport Chrono stopwatch in the upper part of the dashboard. The door entry guards come in black aluminium as standard and feature a Macan T logo. Optional features include the multifunction GT sports steering wheel in Race-Tex with carbon trims and an ioniser.

The Macan T also benefits from all of the new elements of the model generation revised in summer 2021, such as the new centre console with its sophisticated glass-look and touch-sensitive surface, as well as the fully networked Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch touch screen and online navigation as standard.

Available from € 69,462 with immediate effect Porsche is offering the Macan T at a starting price of € 69,462 including VAT and country-specific equipment. The new model is available to order now. Deliveries in Germany will commence in April 2022.

More information as well as videos and photos can be found in the Porsche Newsroom: newsroom.porsche.com

Consumption and emission data determined in accordance with the measurement procedure required by law. As all new cars offered by Porsche are type-approved in accordance with the WLTP, the NEDC values are therefore derived from the WLTP values.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars,” which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT.

