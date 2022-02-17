L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future is Now Available in Canada
The best-selling series, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” is now available in Canada and endorsed by dean of Science Fiction, Robert J. Sawyer.
See the best of the best culled for you, curated and selected in a single volume every year.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The international best-selling series, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future,” is available in Canada thanks to a recently established partnership between Galaxy Press and University of Toronto Press, including Volume 37 now in stores.
International bestselling author Dr. Robert J. Sawyer, who has been a Writers of the Future Contest Judge since 2005, stated when referring to the Writers of the Future annual anthology, “See the best of the best culled for you, curated and selected in a single volume every year.”
Sawyer has been called “the dean of Science Fiction” by “The Ottawa Citizen.” At the same time, “Maclean’s: Canada’s Weekly Newsmagazine” says, “By any reckoning, Sawyer is among the most successful Canadian authors ever.” Sawyer has won all three of science fiction’s top honors—the Hugo, the Nebula, and John W. Campbell Awards, as well as eleven of the Canadian Science Fiction and Fantasy Awards, The Auroras.
Sawyer said, “The list of past winners and runners-up reads like a Who’s Who of the last quarter-century of the SF/F field. And the physical anthologies—packed with brilliant and thoughtful essays, all wonderfully illustrated by the artist winners—is always a joy to behold: a terrific book and a terrific launch to the careers of the latest batch of the very best new writers in the field.”
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests were created in 1983 and have left an indelible mark on the fields of science fiction and fantasy. With nearly four decades of developing new professional writers and cultivating contemporary professional illustrators, the impact that the two Contests have had on the field is best summed up by The Midwest Book Review calling Writers of the Future “the gold standard of emerging talent into the field of science fiction fantasy that has contributed more to the genre than any other source.”
With Contest entrants from over 175 countries and winners from over 50, Canada is in the ranks of countries contributing to that gold standard of emerging talent.
In addition to the Contests, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Podcast is now in its third year, interviewing some of the biggest names in publishing, including the podcast interview with Robert J. Sawyer, which you can listen to at bit.ly/SawyerPodcast.
The L. Ron Hubbard Writers of the Future Online Workshop is a free workshop created to provide valuable tools for a writer of any skill. Designed as an intermediate-level writing course, people of all levels have found this workshop helpful with the story structure, character development, the formulation of story ideas, and the business of writing.
The award-winning Writers of the Future Forum provides a platform for aspiring writers to meet up with like-minded authors, providing a safe place to discuss and share ideas, get help, and make friends.
The Writers of the Future Writing Contest, now in its 39th year, was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future, was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for aspiring artists.
The over 500 past winners and published finalists of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and nearly 6,200 short stories. In addition, they have produced 36 New York Times bestsellers, and their works have sold over 60 million copies.
The 370 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art, and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.
For more information about L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers and Illustrators of the Future and its various programs, visit www.writersofthefuture.com. For more information about the University of Toronto Press, visit utorontopress.com.
