The specialists announce facial reconstruction and fat reduction with PHI Lift at Dr Mohan Thomas Aesthetics
Facelift is a cosmetic surgery that erases the years from the face by reversing signs of aging such as sagging, thinning of the skin, and folds of the face.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The face is a reflection of the stresses of daily life, the effects of gravity and exposure to the sun. As a part of the natural ageing process, the skin tends to lose its elasticity and the muscles seem to slacken. The smile lines and folds become more prominent and the corners of the mouth start to droop. The natural fat under the skin also starts to sag making one look older. However, the rate the face ages may not necessarily reflect the actual age of a person. If a patient feels like their face and neck have started to sag but still have a strong bone structure and retained skin elasticity, the best cosmetic surgeons in Mumbai might recommend them a facelift.
Why Have a Phi Lift?
Facelift, also known as a rhytidectomy is a cosmetic surgery that erases the years from the face by reversing signs of ageing such as sagging, thinning of the skin and folds of the face. Every individual is different and these signs reflect differently on everyone. Some of the best plastic surgeons in Mumbai share that facelift surgery is, therefore, a highly subjective procedure. A PHI lift is not just a skin tightening procedure, it is also a way to reposition the internal facial tissues to give the patient more tight and youthful-looking skin.
Most patients that perform PHI lift are in their 40s to 60s but facelifts have also proved to be helpful for people above 70 or 80 years of age. A facelift is a way of making the face look younger, healthier, livelier and plump without making it obvious that the patient has gone under a knife. Apart from natural causes, sagging skin can also be a result of drastic weight loss or excess exposure to the sun. A facelift is usually subjective and depends on the patient’s requirements and goals with the surgery. However, it generally focuses on the lower half of the face, particularly the jawline and chin. For a patient with drooping eyebrows and wrinkles on the forehead, the plastic surgeons may suggest a browlift. The PHI Lift can be performed along with other treatments like chemical peel or laser resurfacing to get rid of loose skin, fine wrinkles, freckles and rough patches on the skin.
Doctor Mohan Thomas is a US-trained, double certified in Facial Cosmetic surgery as well as General Cosmetic Surgery. He is one of the most-trusted and highly-qualified cosmetic surgeons in Mumbai and makes sure to give individual attention to every patient. He will take time to discuss why the patient wants to go under the knife and what is their desired outcomes with the surgery. Plastic surgeons will also make note of any major illnesses the patient has had in the past and their current medications (including herbal remedies and medications prescribed by the doctor). They might examine the patient’s face and neck and take pictures before the surgery for medical records.
How Is a Facelift Surgery Performed?
The team of highly-skilled and experienced plastic surgeons at Dr Mohan Thomas Aesthetics performs facelifts that involve the repositioning and raising of the skin and soft tissues on the face. During the surgery, incisions will be made on both sides of the face in front of the ear that extends along the hairline, behind or just in front of the cartilage and around the earlobe. An incision is also made into the crease behind the ear and then into the lower scalp. The medical professionals may need to make a small cut under the chin if the patient needs a neck lift. In the case of a neck lift, the
neck muscles and skin above the neck are tightened surgically by stitching them together. Plastic surgeons in Mumbai share that the patients can also opt for a combination of facelift and neck lift. This is when the neck muscles and the skin above it are tightened, lifted and then stitched to the solid structures in front of the ear and behind it. Plastic surgeons give the patients a clean and natural look by removing the excess skin and stitching the remaining skin into position. The fat and tissues are redistributed and maybe even added to the face if then need be.
Phi Lift at Dr Mohan Thomas Aesthetics
At Dr Mohan Thomas Aesthetics, the facelift is frequently performed along with eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), forehead lift, chin augmentation and/or liposuction to give the patients a rejuvenated face. This procedure may need to be performed again as the gravity continues its effects even after the surgery. During the surgery, general anaesthesia is often not required but doctor Mohan Thomas sometimes uses it during long procedures to help the patient stay calm. To ensure that the patients do not get visible scars on their face, the experts at Mohan Thomas Aesthetics will make small incisions inside the hairline at the temple, in front of the ear, around the earlobe and behind the ear. Excess skin is then removed and the drooping connecting tissues and muscles are tightened. According to the best plastic surgeons in Mumbai, in some cases, the deposits of fat under the skin need to be removed and the muscles need to be tightened. This cosmetic surgery usually takes up to 2-4 hours depending on how many procedures are performed along with a PHI lift.
If one desires to reverse the clock and reduce the visible signs of ageing on their face, it is best to work with a team of professionally trained, skilled and experienced specialists registered under the Board Certification. The experts at Dr Mohan Thomas Aesthetics take time to talk to the patient about the possible course of corrective treatments that give the best results. Doctor Mohan Thomas Aesthetics take pride in achieving customer satisfaction each time. The clinic aims to help patients gain their youthful skin and confidence back at affordable prices.
