Authenticate Pro Sellers Provide Oath To Consumers To Sell Only 100% Authentic Items

Authenticate Pro has created an oath with it’s retail outlets, that promises consumers that they are committed to sell only 100% authentic items.
our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind.”LOS ANGELES, CA., USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authenticate Pro has created an oath with it’s retail outlets, that promises consumers that they are committed to sell only 100% authentic items. This level of commitment gives the consumer an extra level of confidence to purchase from their store . Ray Salem Founder and CEO States, “our primary message to consumers is to make sure your item is authentic to remove doubt and have peace of mind.” It’s slogan is “In God We Trust and everything else we Authenticate.”
As part of the oath the sellers are offering, upon request complimentary authentication from an unbiased brand expert to their customers at the time of purchase. The customer has up to 7 days to authenticate at no cost.
According to the management of the Clothes Mentor store in Reno, Nevada. “We love being able to offer AP as a value add service. It gives our customers the utmost confidence when purchasing high dollar authentic brand name goods, which in return has helped increase our sales. We highly recommend AP if you’re wanting to include services that set you apart from other competitors in the market, that sell high end luxury goods.
This service offers great piece of mind to our staff and customers due to the high production of knock off goods that could cost the customer and our businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue. Thank you for helping us sleep better at night!”
Authenticate Pro provides a simple and unique authentication process to provide the peace of mind for buyers and to enable sellers to differentiate themselves in the e-commerce brick and mortar retail marketplace. The counterfeit industry is estimated to be $1.7 Trillion as of 2017 and is expected to reach $2.8 Trillion by 2022.
Authenticate Pro’s patent pending process brings buyers, sellers and experts together when making a brand name purchase. Authenticate Pro's system helps minimize the chance of buying or selling a counterfeit.
By using the Authenticate Pro authentication guarantee consumers make sure the merchandise they buy is authentic, removes doubt and gives them peace of mind. This helps us make this world more safe and authentic. Counterfeit merchandise is connected to human trafficking.
Authenticate Pro, Inc. knowledgeable experts do thorough checks of items before issuing a “seal of approval” certifying an item’s authenticity.
The company will utilize very distinct competitive advantages including their patented process, as well as ease of use. The primary principle is to create a culture of trust between the buyer and the seller by placing a specific brand expert into the transaction.
Our team will continue to work and grow to keep the market space authenticated.
For more information about Authenticate Pro and it’s services go to www.authenticatepro.com
