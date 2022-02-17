Cynthia Adams-McGrath of Cambridge, Maryland, is a Featured Author in Wellness for Winners
I’d been isolated for so long caring for David. I felt fortunate to be able to learn about something other than medical terms and equipment.
I decided to go back to school … This decision helped me feel more confident as something other than a mother. It was so great to be around my peers and feel a sense of routine.”CAMBRIDGE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Adams-McGrath is a featured author in the new #1 International Bestselling book, Wellness for Winners. Action Takers Publishing is pleased to announce on February 15, 2022, the company launched the book, Wellness for Winners. This book is a compilation of expert advice on how to achieve success and wellness in all areas of life. As a featured author, Cynthia shares her personal story of overcoming adversity and achieving success by providing her recipe for living a fulfilled life. Look for her chapter titled “Recipe for a Fulfilled Life: A Grateful Heart With a Side of Grace.”
Cynthia lives in Cambridge, Maryland, with her husband, Kenny, and her son, David. David has Cerebral Palsy and is the light of her life. Through her experiences raising David, she has learned that it's not about living without problems, but about how you handle them that determines your success. Cynthia's story is one of courage and determination in the face of great adversity. Her challenges have not stopped her from achieving her goals. She is a member of the Choptank Writers Group in Cambridge and has had two pieces of poetry featured in the magazine, "Imagine the World as One." In 2010, Cynthia went back to school and earned a degree in human services. She hopes that her story will inspire others to never give up on their dreams.
“I decided to go back to school … This decision helped me feel more confident as something other than a mother. It was so great to be around my peers and feel a sense of routine. I’d been isolated for so long caring for David. I felt fortunate to be able to learn about something other than medical terms and equipment. I brought David to a couple of classes with me so he could see how hard I was working to be more independent.” Cynthia Adams-McGrath, excerpt from Wellness for Winners.
Wellness for Winners is a compilation of expert advice from some of the world's most inspirational people. If you're looking to achieve wellness and success in all areas of your life, this is the book for you! You will read uplifting stories of 30 women and men who share their personal journeys of how they turned their challenges into wins. After being faced with challenge after challenge, they have created more success, happiness, and wellness. Each journey is unique and is intended to encourage you to reach your goals. Action Takers Publishing is honored to have Cynthia Adams-McGrath as one of the contributing authors in this book. The book is available in both paperback and Kindle format at all major online bookstore resellers. Get your copy of Wellness for Winners at www.wellnessforwinners.com.
