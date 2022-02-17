Cynthia Adams-McGrath of Cambridge, Maryland, is a Featured Author in Wellness for Winners

#1 International Bestselling Author, Cynthia Adams-McGrath Cynthia Adams-McGrath with her son David, the light of her life Cynthia Adams-McGrath

I’d been isolated for so long caring for David. I felt fortunate to be able to learn about something other than medical terms and equipment.

I decided to go back to school … This decision helped me feel more confident as something other than a mother. It was so great to be around my peers and feel a sense of routine.” — Cynthia Adams-McGrath