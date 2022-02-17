Kansas Judicial Center closed Thursday due to adverse weather

TOPEKA—The Kansas Judicial Center will be closed Thursday, February 17, due to adverse weather.

Court staff will work remotely to maintain operations, including receiving and processing electronically filed court documents.

Individual judicial chambers may remain open at the discretion of the justice or judge. Visitors will want to call ahead if they plan to visit judicial chambers.

All activities affected by this change will be rescheduled, including meetings. Participants will be notified of new times and dates.

Visit the judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org for updates.