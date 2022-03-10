Jasmine Rae, #1 Wedding Cake Creator, Brings a Personal Touch to Her Customer Service with Digital Transactions

Portfolio of Wedding Cakes @JasmineRaeCakes Artist Jasmine Rae sculpts Wedding Cakes into Breathtaking Works of Art

Cake creations by Jasmine Rae, which are featured in VOGUE and Wedding Rule's Top 10 Wedding Cake Bakers lists, are fanciful, organic, startling, even austere.

For us, digital transactions support the personal experience.” — Top Wedding Cake Designer, @JasmineRae

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jasmine Rae de Lung, a San Francisco native, and an award-winning wedding cake maker reaches customers in a personal manner with extraordinary tenderness, love, and care; while keeping them safe under the continuing circumstances of the pandemic.

"As a high-touch business, I believe in listening directly to my clients, reflecting through my own personal filters, and providing them unique ways of sharing our humanity. Because they are usually getting married, which is an intense developmental phase and life-altering decision, I see myself not just as a cake-maker who delivers a cake on a particular day, but as part of their community who supports the magnitude of the wedding/marriage relationship," Jasmine Rae.

Over the past year, consumers have become more comfortable with e-commerce/mobile and digital payments than ever before, reinforced by positive online experiences with retailers, restaurants, and hotels. Another wave of digital disruption might hit the market in 2022, affecting a whole new set of industries and forcing typical buyer journeys to evolve in novel ways.

The popularity of digital transactions, while detached and impersonal by nature, are expeditious and allow Jasmine Rae's team to focus on more potent ways to connect to clients. The digital transaction distances client relationship from any money hangups that could interfere with a smooth and positive interaction overall. Digitization allows Jasmine Rae Cakes to schedule payments, which protects the wedding cake creator Jasmine Rae, personally, from any tendency to delay asking for what's owed, thereby instilling in clients, a trust that systems are handling the contractual nature of our relationship.

Cake creations by Jasmine Rae are fanciful, organic, startling, or even austere, like a diaphanous wisp of rice paper or a sugar explosion. @JasmineRaeCakes creates works of art all over the world, including Italy, Dubai, Malaysia, and more.

"In a world where the wizard and the prophet are vying to speak the loudest answers to the problems of human evolution, I'm finding that at this micro scale of my day-to-day business, the solutions of the digital age are helping me enhance, in the little time we have with our clients, the potential of personal human relationship," reveals Jasmine Rae.

Take Jasmine Rae classes and/or schedule a cake consultation for your wedding or special event. Follow Jasmine Rae on Instagram @JasmineRaeCakes