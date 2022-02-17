PDF.co Announces the Enhancement of its HTML Templates for PDF Creation
New default HTML templates can now be used to create PDF files from scratch. Besides, HTML templates have a built-in barcode generator included.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PDF.co (by ByteScout) has recently improved the HTML templates for use in PDF.co API platform.
These features are used in the PDF.co API platform to create PDF from HTML templates. The enhancements include new default templates such as invoice with auto calculations of total, tax, and subtotal and full feature invoice template with multi-page tables, reparable header, and footer, conditional logic inside pages.
Moreover, the HTML templates have a built-in barcode generator now! It is very convenient because there’s no need for a separate barcode generator step now. Special macros can be inserted [[barcode: QRcode 12345]] generating a barcode image when creating a PDF file.
PDF.co API platform (HTML to PDF API) allows you to create PDF from scratch or PDF template. You can generate with no hassle and re-use templates, text objects, images, HTML5 and CSS styles, JavaScript, and built-in barcodes (QR Code, Code 39, Code 128, DataMatrix, and many others), reusable content blocks (headers and footers), conditional logic, custom fonts.
These new sophisticated features change the experience of programmers using the PDF.co API platform for automated data extraction and PDF manipulation.
ByteScout is happy to announce that this new feature is fully available in the cloud version (PDF.co) and on-premise API Server. The latter is a self-hosted version available as a separate product called “ByteScout API Server” that can be easily deployed into a server in a private cloud or in an offline environment with minimal requirements for server hardware.
In addition, ByteScout & PDF.co provide a set of PDF tools such as Document Parser, various PDF extractors, and PDF converters. These engines can extract PDF, edit PDF, split and merge, fill and sign, encrypt/decrypt, compress, translate PDF documents, search PDF files, and include many more exciting features!
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
