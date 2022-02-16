Submit Release
Board of Public Works Approves Program Open Space Funding for Baltimore City

More than $20 Million For Baltimore City Outdoor Recreation This Year

Photo of people biking on a park trail in the city

Maryland DNR photo

The Board of Public Works today unanimously approved 11 Program Open Space projects totaling $6.3 million in grants for Baltimore City. These projects include new and upgrades to existing park facilities across the city. In January, the board approved about $4 million in Program Open Space grant funding provided by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) for Baltimore City. 

In total, Governor Larry Hogan’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget included $4.2 million through the Program Open Space Local program, and $6 million in direct grants to Baltimore City for its park projects. Additionally, Baltimore City is receiving $10 million through the Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure program.

“Ensuring that all Marylanders have adequate access to parks and outdoor recreation is a priority for our department,” Maryland DNR Secretary Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio said. “These projects to expand and support recreation and park amenities in Baltimore City exemplify the principles and goals of Program Open Space. We are pleased to partner with the city and support these investments for residents and visitors of Baltimore.”

Program Open Space funding for Baltimore City in FY 2022 includes:

Baltimore Park System FY 2022 direct grant for general operation and maintenance – $3.1 million

Bocek Park Athletic Center – $600,000

Cab Calloway Legends Square Park – $250,000

Chick Webb Recreation Center – Indoor Pool – $1,967,000

City Springs Park Improvements – Field House – $700,000

Clifton Park Maintenance Facility – $550,000

DeWees Park Improvements – $250,000

Farring Baybrook Parking Lot – $150,000

Federal Hill Slope Stabilization Phase 2 – $350,000

Druid Hill Park Reservoir Improvements – Phase I – $400,000

Gwynns Falls Athletic Field Renovation – $300,000

Morrell Park Improvements – Field House – $419,341

Patterson Park Athletic Field Renovation – $350,000

Patterson Park Master Plan Implementation – Boat Lake – $300,000

Riverside Athletic Field House – $564,000

Established in 1969, Program Open Space symbolizes Maryland’s long term commitment to conserving our natural resources while providing exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities for our citizens and visitors alike. Today more than 6,700 park and conservation area projects have been assisted through Program Open Space Local grants.

 

