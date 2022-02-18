Sherri Murphy, Celebrity Relationship Expert of Award-Winning Upscale Dating Agency, Gives Scoop on Happily EverAfter

Sherri Murphy Celebrity Relationship Expert as seen on ET!

Elite Connections International President and Founder, Sherri Murphy, Details Importance of Friendship Before Marriage

...the best relationships are always two people that are friends and lovers!” — Relationship expert, Sherri Murphy

LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, February 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sherri Murphy, romantic relationship expert for ET, CNBC, and. Dr. Phil is a professional matchmaker for 27+ years and owner of the top Google-rated dating agency, Elite Connections International.

Murphy, the founder of a family-owned and operated high-end dating agency, offers advice on how to have a successful marriage. Finding love during a pandemic turned everyone’s world upside down. Loneliness in quarantine confused the couple's goals. Sex without commitment leaves partners feeling empty. Friendship is the foundation of a long-lasting relationship.

If people don’t have a significant other, they might want to start a new way of thinking. When people go on a date, the object should be to get to know the person. If they leave the date with a new friend, that’s success. Elite Connections International clients often marry their introduction’s best friend.

"I remember when I was dating and met a man I liked but wasn’t sure about. I said I’d like to be friends and he said, “I’ve got enough friends”. I was very glad to walk away from that. When I said the same thing to Bill, he said, that’s great and invited me to go skiing. Two months later we were in a relationship and 4 years later we were married. He simply liked me enough to get to know me," shares Murphy. "I had a client recently decline a second date with a fabulous woman because she said she liked him and would like to be friends. I honestly feel she’s made a smart decision, which is simply getting to know someone. Obviously he didn’t like her enough to get to know her, so he wasn’t a good man for her to start with."

Be open. No one can have too many friends. Don't get stuck in the attitude that every date has to become their lover or nothing.

Client Reviews

"We met each other through Elite Connections and are so thankful to our matchmakers. They worked hard to introduce us both to very nice people and eventually they picked the perfect one." Al & Liz

"I was so lonely and too scared to go to bars or try the internet. I’m just so thankful to the friend that talked me into meeting with the girls at Elite Connections. They gave me the dating facts and eased me into dating and I met some very nice elite single men. After about 7 months they introduced me to Mike. Now we’re engaged to be married next summer!" Linda

"I was one of the many single women in Los Angeles who was fed up with dating. I was so happy when my matchmakers introduced me to some incredible, elite, single men. They found me Dan and he’s the one for me!" Deb

