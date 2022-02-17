Jason Feintuch NY Financial Director Explains How to Perform a Financial Statement Analysis

Our Featured Jason Feintuch NY Financial Director

New York City financial advisor Jason Feintuch interviewed by executive review firm Our Featured.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial director and procurement expert Jason Feintuch of New York City was recently interviewed by Our Featured, an executive review firm. As a seasoned financial expert, he believes performing a financial statement analysis is the best way to make any adjustments needed to reach your yearly business projections. In this article, Jason explains how to use a financial statement analysis to make informed decisions about your business.

External and internal stakeholders need to analyze this statement to determine the financial health of an organization. Before anyone can invest or go into any partnership with a business, they need to know their financial strength, which makes this statement invaluable.

Jason Feintuch suggests that the company should also consider its past experience and how it corresponds to current and future performance expectations. Regardless of your industry, financial statement analysis can be done using standard techniques. The three most popular techniques in the business world are vertical analysis, horizontal analysis, and ratio analysis. The finance leader should decide which techniques or combinations to use based on the business data they have.

Horizontal analysis compares the company's financial information in multiple periods, including direct comparison, percentage method, and variance method. Vertical analysis is the simplest of the three methods, and it provides a look into goods sold, expenses, and gross margin, as a percentage of sales over a specific period. Some business experts also use industry analysis and horizontal analysis to figure out financial statements that ensure the best results.

Financial statements are generally insufficient to provide information to investors on their own; the numbers contained in those documents need to be put into context so that investors can better understand different aspects of the company’s operations.

Ratio analysis is one of three methods an investor can use to gain that understanding. Ratio analysis includes a liquidity ratio that shows the company's availability of cash to pay down debt. There is also a solvency ratio that demonstrates the ability of a company to pay its long-term debt and a profitability ratio that determines the company’s use of its assets and control of its expenses to generate an acceptable rate of return.

This article will help you navigate the basics of this framework along with certain other details outlined by Jason Feintuch.

