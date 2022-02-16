Submit Release
Governor applauds final passage of legislation reforming predatory loan practices

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday issued the following statement after final passage of House Bill 132, capping interest rates on storefront loans:

“This legislation addresses an important issue that affects the most vulnerable New Mexicans in both rural and urban communities, which is why I included such action in my 2021 legislative priorities. I’m glad to see the Legislature reach a consensus on the measure and I applaud the members for voting to protect New Mexico consumers.”

