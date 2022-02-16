Gov. Lujan Grisham applauds passage of affordable housing legislation

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday applauded the passage of Senate Bill 134, the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, legislation that earmarks 2.5% of the annual senior severance tax bond capacity for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund:

“We know there is a dearth of affordable housing options in our state, and I am in full support of this legislation, which will provide $24 million annually to help address this critical shortage. Everyone in our state deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live, and this dedicated funding stream will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, especially in rural areas. I’m grateful to Sen. Nancy Rodriguez and Rep. Nathan Small for sponsoring this important legislation.”