Public hearing on Olivia Hospital’s relocation of labor, delivery services set for March 1

Feb. 16, 2022

A public hearing for the relocation of labor and delivery services from Health Partners Olivia Hospital in Olivia to a shared regional model including Hutchinson Health Birth Center with more locations planned is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 1, 2022.

During the hearing, the Minnesota Department of Health’s Health Regulation Division will provide a forum for the greater Olivia community to discuss the relocation of labor and delivery services from Health Partners Olivia Hospital in Olivia to a shared regional model including Hutchinson Health Birth Center with more locations planned beginning May 9, 2022.

Obstetrics and pediatric care will continue to be provided by the OB/GYN and family physicians at Olivia Hospital and Clinics as well as regional clinics including Hutchinson Clinics.

Participants can join the public hearing via the Microsoft Teams Event Information: Olivia Health Relocation of Labor and Delivery Services or by calling 651-395-7448 and using the access code 132 350 151.

Those interested can provide comments or questions on the MDH website at Olivia Hospital Public Hearing by March 1, 2022.

In June 2021, the Minnesota Legislature passed legislation requiring a public notice and a public hearing before closure of a hospital or hospital campus, relocation of services, or cessation in offering certain services. The detail is available at Minnesota Statutes Sec. 31.

