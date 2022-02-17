PatchMaster Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise Opening in St. Louis Area
U.S. Air Force veteran and experienced manufacturing and productions specialist opens PatchMaster location in Eastern MissouriST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Air Force veteran and former manufacturing operations manager Kody Yates is opening his own PatchMaster franchise location, PatchMaster Serving St. Charles County.
Yates grew up in rural Missouri working on a cattle farm before joining the U.S. Air Force, where he served for four years as an Aircraft Electrical and Environmental Systems Journeyman. He later rejoined civilian life as a Quality Inspector, Production Operations Specialist, and Manufacturing Operations Manager with a leading military aircraft manufacturer. This experience led him to want to take command as a PatchMaster franchise owner in the greater St. Louis area.
“My experience with improving processes and flow within organizations will help me in my own journey of growing my PatchMaster franchise,” said Yates. “As a manager, I have always enjoyed growing my team from within since it has resulted in strengthening our business’s culture.”
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“Yates’ previous experience as a leader in the manufacturing space really prepares him well as he joins the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "I look forward to seeing the way he brings positive change to his community in the St. Louis area.”
The new location will be covering a large area of Eastern Missouri, including St. Charles County and West St. Louis County. Yates plans to join several local business organizations in the area to better understand the community that he will serve. When he is not working, Yates enjoys spending time with his family and experiencing the great outdoors.
To date, PatchMaster has sold over 120 territories to more than 60 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory—which consists of a population between 300,000 to 350,000—is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at nine percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp-up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on PatchMaster, visit https://patchmaster.com/ or call 844-PATCHMAN.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 120 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit https://patchmasteropportunity.com to learn more.
