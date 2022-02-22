ColdTransfer Media Process Sale Offering
Sale offering of breakthrough technology for novel media materials which also cover transfers to rough and irregular surfaces of all kinds.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSL Holdings Inc., an intellectual property consultant and broker, has posted a sale offering for novel breakthrough technology that advances media materials to also cover transfers to rough and irregular surfaces of all kinds. The offering includes extensive knowhow, one Polish patent and one pending U.S. trademark for ColdTransfer.
Standard media material typically serves in the large-format printing and drawing media industry, where there have been various commercial applications for decoration of smooth surfaces, such as walls. This breakthrough ColdTransfer media material technology enables the ability to transfer printed graphic and/or text and motif themes onto any type of surface, regardless of texture.
The inventors are also manufacturers, utilizing their own innovative ColdTransfer technology to produce and sell media material products primarily within Europe. Their solution enables graphics transfer to various surfaces including differently shaped objects made of diverse materials such as concrete, metal, wood, bricks, glass, etc. Their products have been sold to the building industry, architects, interior designers, crafters, and the automotive and advertising sectors, but it has potential applications far beyond.
The inventors are natives of the Ukraine and are now residents of Poland. They have been active as inventors and entrepreneurs, having created technologies, businesses, and knowhow relevant to the art, architectural and construction worlds.
Review of the Sale Offering at the following link will reveal the full scope of the sale offering, including details on inventors, technology, knowhow coverage, asset details, value proposition and an analytics evaluation:
https://rslholdingsinc.citrixdata.com/d-sb8e26c43681a43bc91afb22401476d24
The scope of associated knowhow includes the following topics in detail:
• Manufacturing process
• Raw materials and specifications
• Process technical details
• Manufacturing process costing details
• Product shipment details
• Finished product installation—procedures and tooling
• Various social media sites and registrations
• Various marketing and sales details
• Access to prototype production facility--located in Chroscina, Poland for demonstrations and training
Citrix cloud storage links are provided within the Sales Package to an extensive set of pdfs that show examples of the breadth of coverage for the subject technology. One set of rough surface example pdfs is captured in the following link:
https://rslholdingsinc.citrixdata.com/d-sfa17720c80e349c5a8a8821b8e4505ee
This is a rare opportunity to acquire intellectual property and enabling knowhow in a nascent technology space which will continue to show robust growth for many years to come.
About RSL Holdings Inc.
RSL Holdings Inc. was formed by two IP industry experts in 2010 to provide IP consulting and brokering services to a wide variety of corporates, entities and individuals. RSL Holdings is presenting this sale offering as broker for the knowhow and other intellectual property assets for ColdTransfer, a unique layered material used for transfer of printed graphics or motifs to any type of surface.
Contact:
Raymond E. Reusser, CLP
RSL Holdings Inc.
7260 W. Azure Drive
Suite 140-813
Las Vegas, NV 89130
Tel: +1-610-868-8524
Cell: 610-730-2249
rreusser@rslholdingsinc.com
