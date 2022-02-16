Governor Newsom Announces $116.3 Million for New Homeless Housing

Seven new Homekey projects will provide 387 housing units

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced more than $116 million in funding for seven Homekey projects across the state. The seven new projects will provide 387 housing units for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

Since the Governor announced a $2.75 billion extension of Homekey in September 2021, the state has awarded $470 million to 23 projects that, when completed, will create more than 1,700 housing units for Californians most in need of a safe place to call home. When combined with the original Homekey program from 2020, the Governor’s nation-leading initiative has provided $1.3 billion for 7,700 new homeless housing units.

“Our historic response towards homelessness has housed thousands of individuals at an unprecedented rate since the start of the pandemic,” said Governor Newsom. “Today’s announcement will bring 387 housing units for those most in need of a home, offering several essential supportive services with easy access to public transportation.”

“California is making deep investments that continue to reap benefits for thousands of individuals experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Lourdes Castro Ramírez. “We are grateful to the many communities that are continuing to leverage Homekey dollars as they work with care and speed to provide affordable, dignified places for people without a place to call home.”

“You can’t have a strong economy without strong, stable, healthy communities where people can live, care for their families, get education and benefit from transportation and all the health and social amenities that come along with it,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “Homekey projects don’t just pop up overnight – it takes a coordinated effort between the state and local jurisdictions to focus on the greater good of providing housing for those most in need.”

Today’s awards include the following projects:

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has been awarded nearly $37 million for the acquisition of multifamily rental housing projects located near off-site amenities including public transportation. When construction is completed, this project will offer 126 units of permanent housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Supportive services include intensive case management services, linkages to behavioral and physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, and educational and employment services emphasizing Housing First principles, trauma informed care and operate according to harm reduction models.

has been awarded nearly $37 million for the acquisition of multifamily rental housing projects located near off-site amenities including public transportation. When construction is completed, this project will offer 126 units of permanent housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness or at risk of experiencing homelessness. Supportive services include intensive case management services, linkages to behavioral and physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, and educational and employment services emphasizing Housing First principles, trauma informed care and operate according to harm reduction models. The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles has also been awarded more than $10.5 million for the acquisition of a newly constructed apartment building located near off-site amenities including a transit station. This project will offer 34 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. On-site supportive services include client-centric individualized case management such as income support, linkages and access to physical and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and eviction prevention.

has also been awarded more than $10.5 million for the acquisition of a newly constructed apartment building located near off-site amenities including a transit station. This project will offer 34 units of permanent supportive housing for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness. On-site supportive services include client-centric individualized case management such as income support, linkages and access to physical and behavioral health services, substance abuse treatment and eviction prevention. The City of Salinas has been awarded more than $13.2 million to acquire a former hotel and transition it into 42 units of permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The project is located near off-site amenities including public transportation, two large supermarkets and a major hospital. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, housing stability support, job readiness classes and income coaching, along with adult education classes to help clients obtain their GEDs. Tenants will have full access to community building activities such as art therapies, cooking community dinners and gardening.

has been awarded more than $13.2 million to acquire a former hotel and transition it into 42 units of permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless. The project is located near off-site amenities including public transportation, two large supermarkets and a major hospital. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, housing stability support, job readiness classes and income coaching, along with adult education classes to help clients obtain their GEDs. Tenants will have full access to community building activities such as art therapies, cooking community dinners and gardening. The City of Salinas has also been awarded more than $16.3 million to acquire a former hotel and transition it into 57 units of housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness and at risk of homelessness. The project, which will start as interim housing with a plan to transition to permanent housing over time, is located near off-site amenities including public transportation and nearby grocery stores. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, housing stability support, job readiness classes and income coaching, along with adult education classes to help clients obtain their GEDs.

has also been awarded more than $16.3 million to acquire a former hotel and transition it into 57 units of housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness and at risk of homelessness. The project, which will start as interim housing with a plan to transition to permanent housing over time, is located near off-site amenities including public transportation and nearby grocery stores. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, housing stability support, job readiness classes and income coaching, along with adult education classes to help clients obtain their GEDs. The County of Ventura has been awarded more than $4.2 million for the acquisition of manufactured housing. When fully operational, this project will offer 12 units of interim housing for homeless youth or youth at risk of homelessness. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, behavioral health services, physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, education and employment services, and assistance with a variety of other services including legal assistance, family finding/connection, and housing retention once participants transition into permanent housing.

has been awarded more than $4.2 million for the acquisition of manufactured housing. When fully operational, this project will offer 12 units of interim housing for homeless youth or youth at risk of homelessness. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, behavioral health services, physical health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, education and employment services, and assistance with a variety of other services including legal assistance, family finding/connection, and housing retention once participants transition into permanent housing. The County of Orange has been awarded $17 million to acquire a former hotel and transition it into 62 units of housing for people experiencing homelessness and chronic homelessness. The project, which will start as interim housing with a plan to transition to permanent housing over time, is located near off-site amenities including a bus/rapid transit station, full-scale grocery store, medical clinic, public library and pharmacy. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, behavioral health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, education and employment services, and a host of adult daily living skills groups which include housing retention/conflict resolution skills, advocacy and referrals to family reunification agencies.

has been awarded $17 million to acquire a former hotel and transition it into 62 units of housing for people experiencing homelessness and chronic homelessness. The project, which will start as interim housing with a plan to transition to permanent housing over time, is located near off-site amenities including a bus/rapid transit station, full-scale grocery store, medical clinic, public library and pharmacy. Supportive services provided will include on-site case management, behavioral health services, assistance obtaining benefits and essential documentation, education and employment services, and a host of adult daily living skills groups which include housing retention/conflict resolution skills, advocacy and referrals to family reunification agencies. The City of Napa has been awarded more than $18.1 million to convert a motel into 54 units of permanent housing for the homeless, homeless youth and the chronically homeless. The project is located within a half mile from off-site amenities including transportation, full-scale grocery store, health facility and pharmacy, and within a mile of youth-oriented facilities. Supportive services for all residents will include employment readiness services and educational support.

Additional Homekey awards will be announced in the coming weeks. Completed applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted or May 2, 2022, whichever comes first. For more information, please visit the Homekey webpage. The Department of Housing and Community Development has also created the Homekey Awards Dashboard where Californians can track Homekey project awards by dollar totals, project type, progress and region. The dashboard is updated in real time as additional projects are approved.

###