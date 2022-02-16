8th Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, to interview nominees to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Dickinson County.

The vacancy was created when Judge Keith Collett was sworn in as a district judge October 29.

The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties.

Interview schedule

9:30 a.m. Eric Gares, Herington, special investigator, Sedgwick County Public Defender Office

9:45 a.m. Neal Gugler, Chapman, special investigator, Kansas Bureau of Investigation

10 a.m. Mark Guilfoyle, Abilene, private practice

10:15 a.m. Anthony Haug, Abilene, small business owner

10:40 a.m. Michael Leyba III, Salina, assistant public defender

10:55 a.m. Steven Olson, Abilene, court services officer

11:10 a.m. Kathleen Souza, Herington, former plant office manager

11:25 a.m. Lori Welch, Abilene, trial court clerk, Geary County District Court

Public interviews

Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:

Geary County Courthouse 138 E. 8th St. Junction City, KS

ADA accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Eligibility requirements

Kansas law requires that this district magistrate judge be:

a resident of Dickinson County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Kevin Harris and Douglas Thompson, Abilene; Ashley Iverson, Council Grove; Darrell Miller, Dwight; Keith Henry, Junction City; Daryl Enos and Edwin Wheeler Jr., Marion; and Eric Coffman, Milford.