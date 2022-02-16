Maryland Department of General Services Announces a Hagerstown Architectural Firm to Design New Headquarters in Baltimore

February 16, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced the Maryland Board of Public Works’ approval of the selection of the Hagerstown-based Architectural firm, Bushey Feight Morin Architects, Inc. to design the new DGS headquarters at 2100 Guilford Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood of Baltimore City.

“DGS is optimistic for the future potential to positively impact the historic Barclay neighborhood with a state-of-the-art professional office building that will improve the working environment for our employees,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “This move represents a logical transition from State Center as it will allow the consolidation of DGS staff and resources in a new, more efficient, and environmentally-responsible headquarters.”

In April 2021 Governor Hogan announced a plan to better the working conditions of more than 3000 state employees who work in Baltimore through the relocation of all agencies out of DGS’ State Center and Saratoga campuses. In September DGS published a request for proposal seeking professional services to provide the design of the renovation of the commercial office space located at 2100 Guilford Avenue in the Barclay neighborhood in Central Baltimore.

DGS is responsible for the statewide management, operation, and maintenance of 55 state buildings and grounds totaling 6.3 million square-feet as well as a growing leased portfolio of 4.6 million square-feet across the state.

The Guilford building was originally built in the 1920s and opened its doors in 1928 as the State Motor Vehicle Commission (SMVC). The SMVC continued in the building until 1963, until the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (DPSCS) took over the facility to house a Division of Parole and Probation. DPSCS vacated the expanded four-story, 82,953 square-feet property in 2019.

The new DGS headquarters will accommodate the operations of the department with a LEED Silver state-of-the-art facility, including staff offices and parking for DGS-assigned fleet management, and Maryland Capitol Police. This project includes a full renovation of the building including; HVAC, plumbing, electrical, sprinkler systems, new roof, security, and finishes. Providing a model for other executive agencies of a new standard for hybrid working conditions. The project will complement Governor Hogan’s energy strategy by showcasing Maryland’s commitment to lower carbon emissions and increased energy efficiency.

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.