Author Judy Rentz Shares a Story of Healing and Survival
A memoir that will make you rethink your faith in GodCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Are you hurting, pain that comes upon your body every day as you rise? Do you have pain you've tried to explain to doctor after doctor, searching always for anyone who could understand and offer compassion to you? And yet no help comes time after time. No one knows, understands, or even searches for information for the "Monster" that takes you to your knees, grabbing and holding anything to help you get through the unrelenting attacks that many times cause you to think you cannot survive. There is help for you. Fighting To Survive is written to let you know that "sufferers" now have help and that you are not alone.
Judy Rentz is definitely a proud country girl. However, with her husband's job with JC Penny Co., they've moved from one side of the country to the other, seeing much and learning to meet people from all locations in the world. She loves all the people, but nothing has impressed her more than her mother, and the upbringing she had in their small country area outside of Maryville, TN. Studying every afternoon was her mom’s lifeline. She told them many times about how the Bible would guide them. It was her most cherished memory and certainly has attributed to the person she becomes today: not perfect, but always forgiven.
In Fighting to Survive, Judy shares her personal story of unwavering faith in God and an unrelenting fight to live and survive. The memoir is full of meaning and purpose. In her writing, Judy does not seek to be sympathized upon, but to create awareness of this cruel disease and how to live with it. Her persistence to find answers to her predicament is inspiring, and her faith in God endearing as well. It is a passionate story told from the heart, and readers will inevitably go through different emotions as they read her story. One of the key themes of the book is to be thankful even in times of struggle and pain. The author asserts that there is hope and life even after a shattering diagnosis and numerous surgeries.
This is an inspiring memoir that will help up readers’ resilience during those times that resilience is needed most. Such a pity if you can’t get your copy of this book. It’s available on Amazon and in your local bookstores!
