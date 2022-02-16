Submit Release
News Search

There were 748 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,885 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lujan Grisham applauds passage of affordable housing legislation

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday applauded the passage of Senate Bill 134, the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund, legislation that earmarks 2.5% of the annual senior severance tax bond capacity for the New Mexico Housing Trust Fund:

“We know there is a dearth of affordable housing options in our state, and I am in full support of this legislation, which will provide $24 million annually to help address this critical shortage. Everyone in our state deserves a safe, affordable and comfortable place to live, and this dedicated funding stream will make a real difference in the lives of New Mexicans, especially in rural areas. I’m grateful to Sen. Nancy Rodriguez and Rep. Nathan Small for sponsoring this important legislation.”

You just read:

Gov. Lujan Grisham applauds passage of affordable housing legislation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.