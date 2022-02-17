Liberty Fox Charts Renewed Path For Growth

Bill Evans Leon Degtar Anthony Mongeluzo

Leon Degtar and Anthony Mongeluzo Add New Leadership Component

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, PENN., USA, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Fox, a software consultancy outside of Philadelphia, is expanding its leadership team to increase growth and offer a broader range of services.

Leon Degtar will serve as the company's COO, and Anthony Mongeluzo, CEO of PCS, will join as an official adviser and investor.

Liberty Fox focuses on building and customizing the applications people use to run their businesses. It achieves this through integrating disparate applications, expanding existing functionality or building something entirely from scratch when warranted.

"While we have the sophisticated resources and expertise in handling an array of IT problems, our specialty is being creative," said Bill Evans, CEO. "Our goal is to truly tailor the software tools to the business's needs while removing bottlenecks and maximizing productivity. With our enhanced leadership team, we anticipate continued growth and success in the various markets that we serve."

Leon Degtar's elevated role in the company comes on the heels of extensive experience in scaling digital agency operations and organizational dynamics.

Degtar, a CPA, says: "Having supported Liberty Fox's growth in a consulting capacity over the past few years, I am beyond thrilled to join this talented team's leadership. We provide a much needed service enabling practical technology solutions to solve complex business challenges while having fun doing it."

Anthony Mongeluzo, CEO of Moorestown-based PCS, an IT firm with a national footprint, has more than 20 years of experience directing technology companies. Mongeluzo employs more than 250 employees among his companies and intends to leverage his expertise to accelerate Liberty Fox's growth.

Liberty Fox has recently disengaged from a previous merger with Pixel Health in the wake of expanding its executive team.

Liberty Fox's client list includes: Pentec Health, Flix Fling, WellSky, Thomas Jefferson University and Temple University Health System.

Bill Evans started Liberty Fox in 2010. After graduating from LaSalle University with dual majors in Computer Science and Telecommunications and a sudden job layoff during the market collapse, he created Liberty Fox. Evans combined his technical expertise with an entrepreneurial streak and a penchant for understanding IT issues and explaining them in plain English.

In four different years, local media has identified Liberty Fox as a top 40 fast-growth company in the Philadelphia region.

For more information, contact: 215-821-9118, info@libertyfoxtech.com and libertyfoxtech.com.

