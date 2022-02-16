AssangeDAO Bought an NFT for $53M After a Big Fundraiser - What’s Next?
On Feburary 9th, AssangeDAO won the bid for Clock, an NFT created by digital artist Pak and Julian AssangeSINGAPORE, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Feburary 9th, AssangeDAO won the bid for Clock, an NFT created by digital artist Pak and Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks. The winning bid is $53 million.
While most NFTs are defined as an investment first and an "artwork" second (or third, or fourth), Clock, representing Assange's jail time, is essentially fundraising for Assange's legal defence. The artist, Pak, has remained unidentified, but Clock isn't their first creation to get attention. The Merge was made up of 250,000 NFTs that were pre-programmed to merge when purchased. With a total price of $91.8 million, it would be the most expensive digital artwork sold to date if considered a single piece of art.
This transaction represents a shift in the public's perception of DAOs and what they can do. Although money has been pooled to acquire a museum relic, AssangeDAO's winning bid demonstrates the platform's potential for real-world impact. A fact is that AssangeDAO has raised over 16,593 ETH, about $52.26M in just one week, and the community is winning attention with more and more members to taking part.
No one can deny participants donate because of the potential wealth effect. AssangeDAO distributes $JUSTICE as a governance token. People will get 1,000,000 JUSTICE tokens when donating 1 ETH. Now the token has been listed on exchanges like MEXC Global and Uniswap, with a price of around $0.2. The story sounds familiar to ConstitutionDAO.
Three months ago, ConstitutionDAO made history by raising $47M in a bid to buy a rare copy of the US constitution. The organization chose to shut down and provide refunds to its contributors after losing its bid to billionaire Ken Griffin, providing them with the option of redeeming their donation (minus transaction costs) via Ether or $PEOPLE tokens. In December, the token reached an all-time-high at around $0.18, a 400% increase compared to its initial listing price within a week. Now the tokens are worth $300 million even after disbanding.
What’s the true decision-maker for people whether to support a person or a cause or not? Kindness? Greed? We will never know. Different perceptions of DAOs raise even more social discussions of this new form of organization for humans. We can expect more social experiments like AssangeDAO in the spotlight in the future.
