Hoyer Statement on the Retirement of Congresswoman Kathleen Rice

“I want to thank my friend Rep. Kathleen Rice for her eight years of service to the people of New York’s Fourth District in the House, where she has made a real difference helping to ensure that Congress is working For the People and helping them Make It In America. Before coming to Congress, Kathleen had a long and distinguished career as a state and federal prosecutor, including a decade as Nassau County District Attorney, where she helped bring violent gang members, corrupt officials, and sexual predators to justice. Because of her work throughout the years, New Yorkers are safer and all Americans have greater access to justice, opportunity, and economic security. “Kathleen has been a valued Member in the House Democratic Caucus and within the New Democrat Coalition. She has been a leader in promoting fiscal sustainability and bipartisanship. I want to thank her for all she continues to do in Congress to ensure that voices of consensus-building and compromise are heard. Thanks to Members like her, we were able to achieve critical victories for the American people that include enactment of the American Rescue Plan and the bipartisan infrastructure law. She will be greatly missed in the Congress, but I am certain that Kathleen has much ahead of her in terms of public service and helping to better her state and our country. “I wish Kathleen all the best as she prepares to step down at the end of the 117th Congress, and I look forward to continuing to serve alongside her in the months ahead as we keep fighting to help our businesses and workers access the American Dream.”