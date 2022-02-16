AgriFuture event comes to Albuquerque in May

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

NMDA Contact: Brandon Larrañaga Communications Assistant, New Mexico Department of Agriculture blarranaga@nmda.nmsu.edu 575-646-1864

Feb. 16, 2022

Three-day conference promotes future of agriculture industry in New Mexico

Haga clic aquí para la versión en español.

ALBUQUERQUE –­ The AgriFuture Educational Institute will return in an in-person setting this spring. The three-day conference will take place Tuesday, May 17 to Thursday, May 19 at the Embassy Suites in Albuquerque. The registration deadline for the event is Thursday, April 7.

The registration fee for “Future Ag Producers” – registrants that are students or newly entering the agriculture industry workforce – is $50, which includes a two-night hotel stay. The registration fee for “Current Ag Producers/Mentors” is $100, and does not include the two-night hotel stay. For registration details, visit the AgriFuture page on the New Mexico Department of Agriculture website.

The AgriFuture Educational Institute is a collaborative event between dozens of agricultural entities in New Mexico that promotes the future of the industry. AgriFuture 2022 will be held from Tuesday, May 17 to Thursday, May 19 in Albuquerque.

AgriFuture is a collaborative event hosted by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and a dozen other organizations and agricultural agencies that gives those interested in being a part of the future of agriculture a chance to connect with and learn from current New Mexico agricultural producers. Typically hosted in even-numbered years, the 2020 event was postponed. A shortened, virtual version of the event was held in summer of 2021 that focused on producers of specialty commodity items in New Mexico.

Jamie Viramontes, owner of Red Mountain Produce in Deming, New Mexico, is an alumnus of the AgriFuture event, having attended as a “Future Ag Producer.” She said AgriFuture was not only impactful, but valuable.

“AgriFuture was a great opportunity for me to network with many people who are involved in the agriculture industry across the entire state,” said Viramontes. “Attending this conference gives you the opportunity to expand your knowledge, learn about new and upcoming opportunities and see what the future holds for New Mexico agriculture. You will leave the conference feeling motivated, encouraged and ready to continue to elevate our industry.”

AgriFuture features a multitude of panels and breakout sessions, each focusing on varying topics related to the agriculture industry and its future. Some of the topics discussed during the event include opportunities for military veterans and families, financial management, stress management, marketing practices and more.

Ryan Jenkins is an internationally acclaimed speaker who will speak at the AgriFuture Educational Institute. AgriFuture 2022 will be held from Tuesday, May 17 to Thursday, May 19 in Albuquerque. (Photo credit: Emily Rue)

The conference will also feature a slate of keynote speakers. Ryan Jenkins is an internationally acclaimed speaker whose specialties include the topics of leadership, generational differences, workplace loneliness and the future of work. Jenkins has authored multiple books, and is a regular columnist for Entrepreneur Magazine. His work has taken him to over 10 different countries and three different continents.

Tim “The Dairy Farmer” Moffett is a third-generation farmer and an accomplished agriculture speaker and comedian who will speak at the AgriFuture Educational Institute. AgriFuture 2022 will be held from Tuesday, May 17 to Thursday, May 19 in Albuquerque. (Photo courtesy Trusted Speakers)

Tim “The Dairy Farmer” Moffett is another speaker that will appear at the conference. Moffett is a third-generation farmer that has traveled the United States and Canada speaking about farm life, family life and everything in between. He is a seasoned agricultural comedian and speaker. Moffett grew up on a farm and has farmed his entire life. He uses his personal experience in farming and skill of speaking to connect with audiences and spread positive messages about agriculture.

New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said this event is perfect for those that are interested in a future in agriculture and want to learn how to set themselves up in the industry.

“We are excited to be hosting the AgriFuture conference this year,” said Witte. “This event showcases opportunities in production agriculture. I encourage everyone who is looking into agriculture opportunities to register and attend. We have great speakers who will share their experiences. New Mexico agriculture has a strong future, and this is an opportunity to involve more in being a part of that future!”

###

Find us at: www.nmda.nmsu.edu Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @NMDeptAg YouTube: NMDeptAg LinkedIn: New Mexico Department of Agriculture