The Magic Bean platform is being created in the Czech Republic. Unique marketing solution on blockchain SOLANA

Unique marketing platform for companies and individuals who want to spread their business. The Whitepaper is already online at www.magicbean.social

In Asia and Africa, sports like football and basketball are very popular. For this reason we are also targeting this segment.” — Ondrej Koc

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magic Bean is a comprehensive solution for companies and individuals who want to spread their business freely, quickly, cheaply and securely. It is a unique marketing platform that leverages the technological advantages of the powerful SOLANA blockchain. The whitepaper has already been published and is available on the project website www.magicbean.social . The project and the BEAN token are expected to be launched in the coming days.A MARKETING TOOL THAT TRANSCENDS BORDERSMagic Bean is a new Czech project, bringing unique tools for companies, developers, and ordinary customers. In the context of the current and still unending COVID-19 pandemic, the possibilities of establishing new business relationships have become significantly more complicated. In particular, promotion of products and services is limited due to travel restrictions between Europe, Asia and Africa. The vision of the Magic Bean platform is to significantly facilitate and streamline, especially in terms of cost, the marketing options for companies internationally. Companies, from any industry, will then find in the Magic Bean world a powerful marketing tool to effectively promote their products, services or brand. The team has already published the full whitepaper, which is available here COMMUNITY AND MINIMAL COSTSEverything is based on community and strong decentralization. "Over the past years, my colleagues and I have lacked an effective tool that would allow companies to present their products to as many customers as possible at minimal cost. That's why we decided to try to create such a tool ourselves and came up with Magic Bean, with which we are trying to streamline the possibilities of promoting products and services," Ondřej Koc, one of the founders of the Magic Bean project, introduces the idea. Compared to similar online services, Magic Bean differs in higher speed, lower costs, easier accessibility, visual processing, and above all, higher security.MAGIC BEAN TARGETS SMALL AND ESTABLISHED BRANDSMagic Bean's social platform is a comprehensive digital space full of useful marketing and business opportunities and tools. The platform allows you to effectively promote not only products and services, but also and above all the brands themselves. Big and small. From business, to digital apps and luxury brands, to professional sports. "In Asia and Africa, sports like football and basketball are very popular. For this reason we are also targeting this segment. In the world of Magic Bean, the fan will be much closer to their favourite brand or club and the brand will have its fans at their fingertips," concludes Ondřej Koc. Visually and in spirit, it is based on the well-known fairytale world of Jack the Magic Bean. Users of the network thus exchange BEAN tokens among themselves, which they can spend on in-demand services, promotion of their own products, or use them to buy the currently popular NFT on Giant's Treasury.More about the Czech Magic Bean project can be found at:Media contact:info@magicbean.social

Magic Bean: Introduction