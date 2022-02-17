La-Z-Boy Asia Management Reveals Secret to Success amid Global Changes
La-Z-Boy Asia team, came up with new ideas to steadily move forward and be a leader in the industry.
The La-Z-Boy Asia team has never stopped preparing strategies and new plans. We launched the latest products with advanced technology to meet the customers' demand in the new normal.”BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant global changes over the past two years. To keep up with the situation, many businesses had to adjust their strategies and modify the processes, such as business operations and communications with business partners. La-Z-Boy Asia, a company under a global organization long-established for almost a hundred years, came up with new ideas to steadily move forward and be a leader in the industry. The company took prompt action by formulating a good strategy to be ready for changing consumer behaviors and business situations. The management team in Thailand has turned the crisis into a driving force to accelerate the business growth across Asia without leaving any partners or customers behind. In addition to its strong commitment to offering new recliners and sofas incorporating cutting-edge innovations, La-Z-Boy Asia recently hosted a grand regional event and enhanced consumer shopping experience. It also built staff's capacity across Asia through online training courses and prepared activities in responsive to a return to normalcy after the pandemic. On this occasion, the executives revealed inspiring vision, plans and tactics.
Mr. Ratharuj Manaswatcharapong, General Manager of La-Z-Boy Asia Co., Ltd., revealed: “As we all know, the world has faced a significant range of challenges over the past two years due to COVID-19. However, we were able to overcome due to devotion and hard work of each and every one. The La-Z-Boy Asia team has never stopped preparing strategies and new plans for our partners. Everyone worked hard under the vision and business direction. We launched the latest products with advanced technology to meet the customers' demand in the new normal. We believe that our marketing plan and Omni-channel strategies will bring La-Z-Boy Asia a huge success. Furthermore, the company is proudly celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2027.
In 2020, as the business leader with bold ideas and decisions and a strong team, we organized the “La-Z-Boy Asia Virtual Conference 2020”, Asia's first online live conference in the recliner business. The objective was to reveal the revamped strategy. We also launched the very first La-Z-Boy Virtual Gallery using digital transformation for changing behavior that customers could view products via smartphone and VR glasses. Furthermore, our market expansion strategy deploys an e-commerce platform, similar to the Metaverse, which is now in the global attention. That is why our platform is well received, and we can maintain market share as expected. This year, we continued our success with the grand event under the unique concept of "Beyond the Recliner Experience", the event has virtual premiere product launched and welcomed hundreds of participants from 18 countries across Asia on www.lazboyasiaconf.com. Moreover, we invested the new upgraded La-Z-Boy Virtual Gallery 2.0 which is easy to access at your fingertips. By scanning QR Code, or by visiting www.lazboyasiaconf.com/virtualgallery. In the gallery, you can visit and feel the beautiful ambience, while looking into almost 50 products from 2 floors, spanning over 1,000 square meters and displaying “Beyond the Recliner Collections”, Best Sellers, Power Collections, and other product lines. It aimed to create a comprehensive online shopping experience. We are ready to support our dealers in all marketing aspects. The system promotes online transactions for partners and is expanding throughout Asia. The Company also trained 450 sales representatives from all over Asia through Virtual Conference (VBRT) system. Furthermore, the company used La-Z-Boy Retail Development Guidelines, Ribbon of Joy Campaign, and video ads via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3ACc8LKW9w as tools to communicate that La-Z-Boy was perfect for all lifestyles of customers.
In terms of products, we focus on softness and comfort to support any type of body and movement. Furthermore, we pay attention to the superior quality that meets global standards. As a result, we have developed a wide range of beautifully designed and innovative models to suit customers' various lifestyles. We have models perfect for limited spaces such as condominiums; more seats can be added later to support family’s expansion. Customers can choose a multi-purposed model like Scandi Artists series with the sleek and modern design of the chair, it can easily be matched with different interior design schemes, can fit with a small or big living space, high rise or low-rise buildings, condominiums or housing. It will perfectly fit all Asian lifestyles. The easily adjust the headrest function, by using your hands to move to your desired angle that can provide ultimate support for the user’s neck while doing activities. Moreover, the swivel base gives smooth 360-degree movement; it can conveniently rotate in any direction while seated. The free-standing footstool can be moved to match the height of the user. So, the users can enjoy the recliner while working, live streaming, relaxing after work, or spending time with family. They can feel relieved from stress and fatigue and recharge energy to start a new day happily. In the new normal, customer hygiene is another crucial factor. We, therefore, invented a durable and easy-to-clean Antimicrobial Fabric. Antimicrobial is an agent that kills microorganisms or stops their growth, the properties inhibit the growth of mold, mildew, and odor-causing bacteria. Moreover, we are eager not only to provide you the most convenient invention, but also to be environmentally friendly, by introducing the newly developed technology from recycled plastic bottles into polyester for a sustainable environment. That is why we make the conventional Conserve™ Sustainable Fabrics are wear tested for safety, quality and durability. So, as you can see, we are not always impresses our customers by the La-Z-Boy's uniqueness comfort, or product quality, but innovation is also the strength of La-Z-Boy. Soon, we will launch a recliner for gamers and massage chairs.
For those interested in becoming our business partners in Asian countries, we are more than happy to welcome you all so we can share good experiences, deliver superior-quality products, and succeed together.”
Those interested in being La-Z-Boy Asia’s dealers may contact enquiry@lazboyasia.com or customers can shop for the products at www.lazboyasiaconf.com/virtualgallery.
For news and promotion, please visit www.facebook.com/LazboyAsia and www.Instagram.com/LazboyAsia.
Beyond the Recliner Collection - La-Z-Boy Asia