Author and Pastor Dr. Rundles Warns of the Evil Around Us
Book tells of dangers surrounding usCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—We seldom realize how much danger is around us, lurking in the darkness, taking the form of the common things and people we usually come into contact with. Unknowingly, this evil spirit deceives us, making us more susceptible to dangers and committing sins. And in Dr. Francis Rundles’ book Throw Her Down: Don’t Be Distracted by the Jezebel Spirit, the good pastor warns us of the perils we face if we don’t make changes and continue to allow the evil spirit to envelop us.
Dr. Francis A. Rundles has been a driving force in his community in Texas for quite some time. As the Founding Pastor of the Greater Hope Church, he has been involved in the spiritual and socio-economic development of the Mount Pleasant area. With his passion for serving others, he has held key roles in different organizations including being the superintendent of the Greater Hope Outreach District, Secretary of the Board of Manager of Titus Regional Medical Center, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. One who believes in the value of education, he holds a Doctor of Divinity and PhD in Philosophy degrees. He has been married to the love of his life Lillie for almost four decades.
In Throw Her Down, Dr. Rundles speaks about the dangers of being under the evil spirit—the spirit of Jezebel. He shares how this spirit affects our relationship with ourselves, with others, and more importantly, our relationship with the Lord. Its damaging presence in our lives distances us from finding the grace and solace that the Lord’s presence brings. He gives us information on how to avoid it and steps to bring us closer to our true selves, one that is in communion with God.
