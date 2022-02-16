World-Renowned Chef David Burke Partners with Healthy Meal Prep Company
“Im excited to be part of the Chef Spotlight series... providing everyone with the same quality recipes and ingredients that I have used in my restaurants." -DBUNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide meal delivery service, Clean Eats Meal Prep, elevates the industry standard with their first Chef Spotlight, partnering with Chef David Burke. Burke made his reputation at 26 after becoming the executive chef at New York’s River Cafe and earning a slew of stars from critics. He is recognized internationally for his revolutionary techniques, exceptional skills, successful restaurant empire, and various TV appearances on “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef America”.
Clean Eats Meal Prep is excited to be on the forefront of the fresh-food industry by bringing value and five-star experiences to their customers front door.
With an already high-quality and wide variety menu, Clean Eats will allow room for monthly signature dishes from top chefs across the food industry.
“I’m excited to be part of the Chef Spotlight series with Clean Eats and look forward to providing everyone with the same quality recipes and ingredients that I have used in my restaurants. The meals are portion controlled, nutritious and clean. This is as good as it gets for meals delivered to your home”, said Burke. This month's Chef Spotlight features two signature meals from Chef David Burke. The buttery, sweet Butternut Squash Ravioli dish is complemented by sautéed mushrooms and scallions. Additionally, the Poached Chicken Breasts are served with Ratatouille Orzo Ragout and is best topped with mascarpone or grated Parmesan cheese.
Clean Eats owners Noah Pellegrini and David Rivera comment “When we say chef prepared, we mean it.” Known for their partnerships with professional and collegiate athletic organizations, the NJ native company has seen exponential growth in nationwide markets due to their culinary talent, wide variety menu and excellent service. To the team at Clean Eats, there is nothing more gratifying than a customer whose life they have changed through the convenience of their services. Now offering nationwide service, Clean Eats is excited to deliver fresh, quality meals directly to your home or office.
