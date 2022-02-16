Submit Release
Alexey Miller discusses state and prospects of Russian-Belarusian cooperation in gas sector with Vladimir Semashko and Viktor Karankevich

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Vladimir Semashko, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Russian Federation, and Viktor Karankevich, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Belarus, took place today in St. Petersburg.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of their cooperation in the gas sector. In particular, attention was paid to Russian gas supplies for Belarusian consumers in the current year and in the next year.

Background

The contracts between Gazprom and Gazprom Transgaz Belarus for gas supplies to and gas transportation across Belarus are valid until the end of 2022.

 

